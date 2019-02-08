App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

PACL investors can submit claim applications till April 30, says Sebi

The committee was set up by markets regulator Sebi following a Supreme Court order for selling the properties of PACL and using the sale proceeds to refund the investors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Investors of PACL who are seeking claims from the company can submit their applications to the panel headed by retired Justice R M Lodha till April 30, according to Sebi.

The committee was set up by markets regulator Sebi following a Supreme Court order for selling the properties of PACL and using the sale proceeds to refund the investors.

Earlier, the panel initiated the process of receipt of claim applications from PACL investors whose total outstanding amount was up to Rs 2,500. This process has been completed.

PACL had illegally collected around Rs 60,000 crore from the public, mainly in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses.

related news

In a release Friday, Sebi said that after verification, refunds were made in respect of claims found to be in order and the process has been completed.

"The committee has now decided to receive claims from all investors having outstanding claims with PACL Ltd," it said.

Regarding claim applications, the regulator said investors can access the website 'http:sebipaclrefund.co.in/'.

Further, Sebi cautioned investors against parting with their original PACL registration certificates without specific intimation received from the committee.

"The last date for receipt of claim applications is April 30, 2019," it added.

In a separate release, Sebi said that only the committee is authorised to sell the properties directly or indirectly associated with PACL.

"Accordingly, it is clarified that the committee has not authorised any individual/entity to sell the properties of PACL Ltd.

"It is also stated that any attempt by individuals/ entities to illegally and unauthorisedly take possession of the properties of PACL Ltd shall invite necessary action under law," the release noted.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 09:08 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #PACL #SEBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.