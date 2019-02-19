Over 300 stocks hit new 52-week low on BSE; Kaveri Seed, Uflex, MOIL, MRF top the charts

The Indian stock market continues to trade in the green with the Nifty50 extending gains, up 70 points, trading at 10711 while the Sensex added up 227 points and was trading at 35,725 mark.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances on the BSE with 1463 stocks advancing and 946 declining while 123 remained unchanged.

Despite the advance decline ratio in favour of the advances, 340 stocks have hit new 52-week low.

Kaveri Seed Company hit fresh 52-week low and was down 14 percent. It saw spurt in volume by more than 8.03 times. The other stocks to hit 1-year lower were Navkar Corporation, Finolex Industries, KIOCL, Uflex, MOIL, MRF, GSPL, Tata Coffee, Natco Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Firstsource Solutions, GNFC and MCX India.