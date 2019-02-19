App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 300 stocks hit new 52-week low on BSE; Kaveri Seed, Uflex, MOIL, MRF top the charts

The breadth of the market favoured the advances on the BSE with 1463 stocks advancing and 946 declining while 123 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian stock market continues to trade in the green with the Nifty50 extending gains, up 70 points, trading at 10711 while the Sensex added up 227 points and was trading at 35,725 mark.



Despite the advance decline ratio in favour of the advances, 340 stocks have hit new 52-week low.

Clipboard12Clipboard14Kaveri Seed Company hit fresh 52-week low and was down 14 percent. It saw spurt in volume by more than 8.03 times. The other stocks to hit 1-year lower were Navkar Corporation, Finolex Industries, KIOCL, Uflex, MOIL, MRF, GSPL, Tata Coffee, Natco Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Firstsource Solutions, GNFC and MCX India.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 02:37 pm

tags #52-week-low #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Sensex

