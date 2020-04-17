App
Markets
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orient Paper shares price gains 5% on resumption of operations at MP plant

The company has been making tissue papers and caustic soda as these were declared as essential commodities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Orient Paper & Industries share price rallied 5 percent intraday on April 17 after the company resumed operations at its Amlai plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The stock, which has surged 69 percent in three weeks after hitting a multi-year low on March 24, was trading at Rs 21, up 2.24 percent, on the BSE at 1340 hours.

The company informed exchanges that after the approval of authorities, it started normal production at the paper plant from April 17.

The company had on April 7 restarted making tissue papers and caustic soda, which were declared essential commodities.

The company had stopped operations when a nationwide lockdown was announced from March 25 to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 02:26 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Orient Paper and Industries

