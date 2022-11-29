Options trader PR Sundar under Sebi scanner

PR Sundar

Options trader and trainer PR Sundar, who has been facing social media backlash for the 'most vulgar tweet' of the year, is now under the scanner of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

According to the Sebi website, his firm Mansun Consultancy Pvt Ltd has been listed under Cause List in the matter of 'examination of unregistered investment advisory'.

The regulatory body strictly monitors the advisory space to protect investors' interests. "If any person found to be engaged in providing investment advisory services without getting registered with SEBI, appropriate action as deemed fit, under SEBI Act, 1992 may be initiated," according to its website.

Directors of Mansun Consultancy Pvt Ltd are Marimuthu Ramalingam, Mangaiyarkarasi Sundar and Purisairajamani Sundar, as per Zauba Corp. It's registered address is in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

'Most vulgar tweet of the year'



That tweet by Sundar must be the most vulgar tweet of the year in Indian Fintwit. How low can people stoop?

— His majesty's jester (Buffoon of Charts) (@pipthegreat1) November 27, 2022

The celebrated options trader has been in the limelight recently for his choice of language while responding to another user over mark-to-market losses of his recent trades.

Several users branded his tweet as ‘distasteful’, ‘poor’ and ‘unacceptable’. Following the backlash, Sundar wrote, "My intention was not to offend anyone.”

MTM screenshots

PR Sundar has also been accused by Twitterati of posting mark-to-market screenshots of only his profitable positions and faking/deleting screenshots when the trade goes against him.

According to Abid Hassan, co-founder of Sensibull.com, "Fake P&L (profit & loss) screenshot sharing is one of the biggest scams in markets in India."

When Hassan launched "Verified by Sensibull" screenshots earlier in November, Sundar tweeted: You want to see verified MTM screenshot, verified by 3rd party? I can show you verified MTM and also I can show you how it can be manipulated.

Moneycontrol has reached out to PR Sundar for a comment and the copy will be updated shortly.