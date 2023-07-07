NTPC hits 52-week high as Barh plant completes trial

With this, the installed capacity of NTPC Limited and NTPC group has become 57038 MW and 73024 MW respectively, the company said.

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) shares gained 0.3 percent in early trade on July 07 to hit a 52-week high of Rs 197.40 apiece after the company said it had successfully completed the trial operation of Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

The stock has gained 10.7 percent in the last one month.

The completion gains significance as the plant will consequently be included in the installed capacity of NTPC Limited. "With this, the installed capacity of NTPC Limited and NTPC group has become 57038 MW and 73024 MW respectively", the company said in a disclosure to the exchanges.

In the first quarter of FY24, the production from NTPC's captive coal mines witnessed a significant increase, reaching 8.48 million metric tonnes (MMT), nearly doubling its output as compared to the first quarter of FY23 when it produced 4.27 MMT of coal from its captive mines.

"This outstanding performance reflects NTPC's relentless commitment to enhancing coal production from its captive mines and ensuring efficient supply to meet the nation's energy needs," it said.

The public sector undertaking, in early June, declared the successful commissioning of the second part of the Gandhar Solar PV Project at Gandhar, Gujarat.

Last month, NTPC Green Energy Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, established a new company called Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy Pvt Ltd in a 50:50 joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The objective is to develop renewable energy-based power projects, such as solar PV, wind, and other forms of renewable energy.

