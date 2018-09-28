App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 11:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSEL case: On SEBI's complaint, Mumbai Police's EOW registers case against 300 traders

"SEBI moved EOW and registered complaint against brokers who used NSEL platform and were involved in misselling products," a source told Moneycontrol.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

Acting on a complaint registered by the board of the Securities and Exchanges Board of India, the  Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has registered a case against 300 trading members of NSEL under Forward Contract Regulation Act, 1952, for illegal trading in commodities on the platform.

"SEBI moved EOW and registered complaint against brokers who used NSEL platform and were involved in misselling products," a source told Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the regulator was looking at ways to ensure action was taken against all brokers.

However, there is no clarity whether SEBI is taking action against 24 defaulting members who traded on NSEL.

The Rs 5,600 crore-scam at NSEL involved a little over dozen commodity firms borrowing money on the NSEL platform by depositing commodities as collateral. Later, the borrowers defaulted when asked to settle their contracts, and in many case, the collateral was inadequate or simply missing.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 11:12 pm

tags #markets #NSEL case #SEBI

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.