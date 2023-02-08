English
    Mobius Capital Partners' Mark Mobius is bullish on India, here are his top sectoral picks

    Return on equity for Indian companies superior to other equity markets, says Mark Mobius

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST
    Mark Mobius said he has stayed away from investing in Adani group's stocks because of the high debt. In general, he advises investors to stay away from infrastructure companies.

    Market expert Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners has a bullish outlook on India even as foreign institutional investors continue to shift allocations from expensive Indian equities to cheaper North-Asian markets like China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

    For Mobius, the outflows from India to other cheaper markets is a very short-term phenomenon. He feels the Indian equity market is going to outperform in the long term.

    "Growth rate in India is superior to most countries around the world and it can also be sustained in the long run on the back of the positive impact from the shift from China to India in terms of software and production, supported by the massive technology change," Mobius said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

    Mobius also believes that the chances of making more money in India as compared to other equity markets are rather high as expectations of the country's future growth trajectory remain strong.