App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Metals with good amount of long positions built up to see strong upmove in April series

The metals sector which has long been preparing itself for this move seems to be fully prepared to go full-out and perform itself in the April series.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vishal B Malkan

The April series seems to have opened with a huge bout of positivity. With Nifty closer to its previous highs and Bank Nifty venturing out into an unchartered territory, the bulls have all the reasons to be optimistic about the current market scenario.

One sector that is poised to take full advantage of this positivity is metals. The sector which has long been preparing itself for this move seems to be fully prepared to go full-out and perform itself in the April series. The fact that it closed with a big white candle pattern on the first day of April series, with a good amount of long positions built up, is indicative of a strong move to be anticipated in this sector.

In the monthly chart of Nifty Metals shown below, notice the hammer candle pattern marked in the blue arrow which falls at 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level.

Vishal B Malkan
Vishal B Malkan
Founder|Malkansview

Nifty Metals – Monthly Chart


Most stocks in the sector too show similar patterns.

Vedanta– The momentum indicator – RSI – has moved into its bullish zone after staying into the negative/sideways zone for more than two years. This indicates the onset of a long-term shift in trend in this stock, to the upside.

Vedanta Ltd – Daily Chart


SAIL – After making multiple lows below the 40-level, the RSI in the monthly chart of SAIL below has now taken support at that level, forming a higher bottom at the same time. This is followed by a bullish candle pattern, as marked in the chart below. The April series in SAIL too seems to be interesting, considering that the support may do its job.

SAIL – Monthly Chart


Jindal Steel & Power – The price breakout with the big white candle pattern in the daily chart below has moved above the 38 percent Fibonacci retracement level. The stock seems perfectly poised to move to its previous high Rs 200 level.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd – Daily Chart

Considering the charts of the Index along with its components, there is a strong possibility of the April series closing strong.

(The author is Founder of MalkansView)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 09:06 am

tags #metals #Stocks Views #Technicals

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Ferrari's Leclerc Takes First F1 pole in Bahrain

Deadline to Link PAN Card With Aadhaar Ends Today: Here's How to Link ...

Premier League: Manchester City Back on Top, Huddersfield Relegated

'Taliban's First Home is Using Outfit to Influence Kabul': Former Afgh ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CSK vs RR On Live TV ...

Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Brother-In-Law Franklin Jonas In A Sweet ...

Stuart Broad Had a Cheeky Response to Chahal's Remark on Yuvraj Singh' ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SRH vs RCB On Live TV ...

5,000 Members of RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch to Join Congress Af ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Smaller parties flaunt crucial caste vote ba ...

Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unem ...

Shatrughan Sinha set to join Congress: Ex-Bollywood star struggles for ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

US Attorney General William Barr to make Robert Mueller’s redacted r ...

India Open 2019: PV Sindhu slips up twice as spirited He Bingjiao snat ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Nora Fatehi scorch the red carpet

GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood’s leading ladies ditch the gown, loo ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma stuns in a black and yellow Dice ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Delhi Capitals beats Kolkata Knight Riders in a t ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul help Kings XI Punjab win th ...

Mira and Zain Kapoor's wide smiles will uplift your weekend mood

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.