you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Indices close the week lower, but Sensex holds above 38,000

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 155.14 points, or 0.41%, at 37869.23, while the Nifty was lower by 41.20 points, or 0.36%, at 11429.50.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

After seeing fresh records and milestones during the week, it was an anti-climax ending for D-Street on Friday, with the Sensex ending over 150 points lower, while the Nifty giving up 11,450-mark. The 30-share index, which clinched 38,000 during the week, managed to end below that.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended down 155.14 points or 0.41% at 37869.23, while the Nifty was lower by 41.20 points or 0.36% at 11429.50. The market breadth is narrow as 1,040 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,658 shares, while 140 shares were unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

