Markets@Moneycontrol | Indices close the week lower, but Sensex holds above 38,000

After seeing fresh records and milestones during the week, it was an anti-climax ending for D-Street on Friday, with the Sensex ending over 150 points lower, while the Nifty giving up 11,450-mark. The 30-share index, which clinched 38,000 during the week, managed to end below that.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended down 155.14 points or 0.41% at 37869.23, while the Nifty was lower by 41.20 points or 0.36% at 11429.50. The market breadth is narrow as 1,040 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,658 shares, while 140 shares were unchanged.

