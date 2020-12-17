Closing Bell: Market at fresh record highs with Nifty above 13,700; HDFC top gainer

December 17, 2020 / 03:35 PM IST

Market Close: The buying momentum continued on the fifth straight day with benchmark indices touch fresh record highs.

At close, the Sensex was up 223.88 points or 0.48% at 46,890.34, and the Nifty was up 58.00 points or 0.42% at 13,740.70. About 1234 shares have advanced, 1485 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged.

Divis Labs, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Adani Ports, ONGC and Power Grid Corp.

Among sectors, except pharma and banks other indicees ended in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with marginal losses.