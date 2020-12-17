MARKET NEWS

Closing Bell: Market at fresh record highs with Nifty above 13,700; HDFC top gainer

  • December 17, 2020 / 03:44 PM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The Nifty has successfully closed above the crucial level of 13700. We should now be headed to 14000-14100 levels. 13400-13500 is now a good support for the markets. Every dip can now be utilised to accumulate positions for higher targets.

  • December 17, 2020 / 03:43 PM IST

    Rupee Close: Indian rupee erased all the intraday gains and ended flat at 73.58, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. It opened marginally higher at 73.53 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 73.58 and traded between 73.38-73.58 range. 

  • December 17, 2020 / 03:35 PM IST

    Market Close: The buying momentum continued on the fifth straight day with benchmark indices touch fresh record highs.

    At close, the Sensex was up 223.88 points or 0.48% at 46,890.34, and the Nifty was up 58.00 points or 0.42% at 13,740.70. About 1234 shares have advanced, 1485 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged.

    Divis Labs, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Adani Ports, ONGC and Power Grid Corp.

    Among sectors, except pharma and banks other indicees ended in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with marginal losses.

  • December 17, 2020 / 03:32 PM IST

    ICRA on India:

    ICRA forecast India's FY21 GDP at -7.8% expect recession to end in Q4FY21. The Q3FY21 GDP seen at -1% and Q4 at +1.3%, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • December 17, 2020 / 03:29 PM IST

    NATCO launches Rivaroxaban in India:

    Natco Pharma announced the launch of Rivaroxaban molecule, under brand RPIGAT. Rivaroxaban is an anticoagulant medication used to treat and prevent blood clots. Rivaroxaban is currently sold by Bayer under brand name of Xarelto, in the Indian market.

  • December 17, 2020 / 03:26 PM IST

    Mrs Bectors Food IPO:

    The public issue of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, a leading premium biscuit and bakery firm in north India with a 4.5 percent market share, was subscribed 187 times on the morning of December 17, the final day of bidding.

    The offer received bids for 247 crore equity shares against the initial public offering (IPO) of more than 1.32 crore equity shares (excluding the anchor book), data available on the exchanges showed.

  • December 17, 2020 / 03:23 PM IST

    HFCL starts commercial production:

    HFCL's new state-of-the-art Fiber to the home cable manufacturing facility at Hyderabad, Telangana has started commercial production of Optical Fiber Cables for Fiber to Home Applications, w.e.f. December 16, 2020. 

  • December 17, 2020 / 03:19 PM IST

    Puravankara partners with IFC:

    IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and IFC Emerging Asia Fund (EAF) have partnered with the Puravankara Group to invest in the development of up to four residential projects under the ‘Provident’ brand that is focused on affordable housing. 

    Two of these four projects are planned in Kochi and Bengaluru with a saleable area of 4.5 million sf/ft. About 4,000 housing units will be built in the next five to seven years, with other projects to be identified by 2021.

  • December 17, 2020 / 03:08 PM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank Index shed 1 percent dragged by the Bank of Baroda, PNB, Bank of India:

  • December 17, 2020 / 02:58 PM IST

    Subex partners with Telefonica:

    Subex announced a partnership with Telefonica, one of the largest mobile network providers in the world, to provide the latest version of ROC Fraud Management. As part of the engagement, the operator will be deploying Subex's ROC Fraud Management, to all opcos in Telefonica's Hispam unit: Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, and Colombia.

