September 16, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST

Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the green, Nifty above 17,500; IndusInd Bank, ITC top gainers

Stock Market Live Updates: Among the sectors, the FMCG index added over a percent while the midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,833.79110.59 +0.19%
    Nifty 5017,546.9527.50 +0.16%
    Nifty Bank37,112.45260.20 +0.71%
  • September 16, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

    M&M Financial Services forays into vehicle leasing and subscription buziness under 'Quiklyz’: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced its entry into the leasing and subscription business. The new vertical would operate under the brand name ‘Quiklyz’. Leasing and subscription model offered by ‘Quiklyz’ provides services where consumer pays a monthly fee to access the vehicle of their choice across all car brands, at a lower price point vs. regular car ownership. The stock was trading at Rs 174.65, up Rs 2.10, or 1.22 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 175.05 and an intraday low of Rs 171.20.

  • September 16, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST

    COVID-19 India update: India adds more than 30,000 cases after 4 days, up 30,570. Active cases now below 3.5 lakh, down 8,164 in the last 24 hours. Recoveries increase by 38,303 and deaths by 431. Positivity rate remains below 2% (1.94%), recovery rate is 97.64%. Mortality rate remains at 1.33%. Single-day testing at 15.80 lakh, vaccinations at 64.51 lakh. 7-day average for vaccinations remains below 70 lakh (66.21 lakh). Total cases at 3.33 crore, active 3.43 lakh, recoveries 3.25 crore and deaths 4.44 lakh.

  • September 16, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

    Rupee opens: Rupee opens at 73.52 per US dollar against September 15 close of 73.49 per US dollar

  • September 16, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Insider trading: SEBI restrains Poonawalla Fincorp MD, 7 others

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director of Poonawalla Finance, and seven others from accessing the securities market after alleged insider trading.

    In a 46-page interim order, SEBI said the eight entities had made total wrongful gains of Rs 13.58 crore through insider trading in shares of Magma Fincorp (now Poonawalla Fincorp) around the time it was acquired by Rising Sun Holdings (RSHPL).

  • September 16, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Market update at 10 AM: Sensex is up 31.98 points or 0.05% at 58755.18, and the Nifty added 6.00 points or 0.03% at 17525.50. ITC and IndusInd Bank are the top gainers while BPCL, Coal India and Bajaj Finance are the top losers.

  • September 16, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    Telecom stocks rise after govt approves major reforms, allows 100% FDI: Telecom stocks are in focus as the the government approved major reforms in the telecom sector. Union Cabinet on September 15 announced a moratorium of four years for the payment of the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, providing a relief to the debt-strapped telcos - Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. Share price of Vodafone Idea gained the most hitting upper circit on BSE.

  • September 16, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Ravindra Rao,CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities: COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1796/oz after a 0.7% decline yesterday. Supporting gold price is weakness in the US dollar, concerns about the health of the Chinese economy, geopolitical tensions and persisting virus risks. However, weighing on price is weaker investor interest, stability in equity markets and continuing debate about Fed's monetary tightening. 

    Gold may remain choppy near $1800/oz as market players remain non-committal ahead of the Fed meeting next week however challenges for the global economy may keep prices supported.

  • September 16, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market at open: Sensex is up 80.46 points or 0.14% at 58803.66, and the Nifty added 27.80 points or 0.16% at 17547.30.

  • September 16, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

    ICICI Direct on Indian stock market: Indian markets are likely to open higher amid mixed global cues as some of the anxiety about the recovery from the pandemic eased. Domestic markets ended higher tracking gains mainly in PSU, Auto and IT stocks amid news flow. US markets ended higher amid release of macroeconomic data.

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

