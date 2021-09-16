Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the green, Nifty above 17,500; IndusInd Bank, ITC top gainers

September 16, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

Insider trading: SEBI restrains Poonawalla Fincorp MD, 7 others

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director of Poonawalla Finance, and seven others from accessing the securities market after alleged insider trading.

In a 46-page interim order, SEBI said the eight entities had made total wrongful gains of Rs 13.58 crore through insider trading in shares of Magma Fincorp (now Poonawalla Fincorp) around the time it was acquired by Rising Sun Holdings (RSHPL).