July 15, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

Market Live Updates: Indices edge higher led by capital goods; Zomato IPO subscription opens for day 2

Among the sectors, the capital goods index added over 2 percent while the midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex53,044.76140.71 +0.27%
    Nifty 5015,891.1037.15 +0.23%
    Nifty Bank35,787.95119.70 +0.34%
    Nifty 50 15,891.10 37.15 (0.23%)
    Thu, Jul 15, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Larsen1,609.5064.80 +4.19%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    ONGC117.45-3.35 -2.77%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT29594.30254.50 +0.87%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy19444.80-79.95 -0.41%


  • July 15, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato, one of the leading food service platforms in India, subscribed 1.07 times on July 15 so far, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 77.27 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investors are at the forefront as the portion reserved for them is subscribed 2.83 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 13 percent against their reserved portion. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 19 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers 98 percent.

  • July 15, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors: As Fed's Powell cooled off the market it was risk on situation. Dollar came off against all currencies including Asians currencies. Oil also cooled off as UAE and Saudi struck a deal. USD-INR is likely to remain in the range of 74.20 to 74.70 with a breakdown towards the downside unless RBI keeps buying dollars to cool off the yields. Importers will look at 74.20/25 to buy/hedge while exporters are to keep selling at 74.60/65.

  • July 15, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
  • July 15, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    Rupee opens: Rupee opens at 74.47 per US dollar against July 14close of Rs 74.58 per US dollar.

  • July 15, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    Zomato IPO anchor book: 186 funds participate, 74 MF schemes pick up stake: The highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Zomato opened for subscription today, July 14. The food aggregator closed its anchor book a day earlier.

    Zomato said 19 domestic mutual funds participated in the anchor book through 74 schemes. These include SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Kotak MF, Nippon Life, UTI MF, Motilal Oswal MF, HDFC Trustee, Franklin India, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential, IIFL MF, IDFC MF, Sundaram MF, Tata MF, Edelweiss Trusteeship, HDFC Life Insurance, and Max Life Insurance.

  • July 15, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Market update at 10 AM: Sensex is up 132.27 points or 0.25% at 53036.32, and the Nifty added 33.70 points or 0.21% at 15887.70. Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech are the top gainers while Infosys, Happiest Minds and L&T are the most active stocks.

    Among the sectors, the capital goods index jumped over 2 percent while auto and energy sectors are under pressure.

  • July 15, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Titan Company share price traded in the red after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut stake in the company in June 2021 quarter. Big bull Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala has reduced his stake in Titan for the third consecutive quarter. Titan is one of the widely known stocks in Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio. The ace investor cut his stake by 0.25 percent in the jewellery-watch-to-eyewear maker Titan Company in the June 2021 quarter.

  • July 15, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Expert tweet on Zomato IPO

