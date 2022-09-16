Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals gap down start; Asia Pacific markets in red

September 16, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

Govt relaxes paid up capital rules for small companies

Earlier, definition of “small companies” under the Companies Act, 2013 was revised by increasing their thresholds for paid up capital from “not exceeding Rs 50 lakh” to “not exceeding Rs 2 crore” and turnover from “not exceeding Rs 2 crore” to “not exceeding Rs 20 crore”. This definition has, now, been further revised by increasing such thresholds for paid up capital from “not exceeding Rs. 2 crore” to “not exceeding Rs. 4 crore” and turnover from “not exceeding Rs. 20 crore” to “not exceeding Rs. 40 crore”.