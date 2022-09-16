Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals gap down start; Asia Pacific markets in red

Stocks to Watch Today | Adani Ports, PVR, Tata Power and others in news today
Govt relaxes paid up capital rules for small companies
Morgan Stanley on SBI Life: Overweight call, Target at Rs 1,500 per share
Jefferies on Cipla: Buy Call, Target raised to Rs 1,223
CLSA on Asian Paints: Underperform call, Target at Rs 3,420 per share
Godrej Properties achieves sales of over Rs 1,200 crore from two project launches in Mumbai
IMF sees further global economic slowdown in third quarter
China Data Watch | August retail sales rise 5.4 percent YoY versus estimate of 3.3 percent
US retail sales unexpectedly rise in August
Oil falls 3 percent on demand concerns, strong dollar
Wall Street heads for losing week
Asia Pacific markets fall in Friday early trade. SGX Nifty signals gap-down opening for India
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|59,934.01
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|17,877.40
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|41,209.20
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,209.75
|242.55
|+2.70%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|424.40
|-17.60
|-3.98%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|28172.10
|217.30
|+0.78%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|27734.35
|-403.25
|-1.43%
Govt relaxes paid up capital rules for small companies
Earlier, definition of “small companies” under the Companies Act, 2013 was revised by increasing their thresholds for paid up capital from “not exceeding Rs 50 lakh” to “not exceeding Rs 2 crore” and turnover from “not exceeding Rs 2 crore” to “not exceeding Rs 20 crore”. This definition has, now, been further revised by increasing such thresholds for paid up capital from “not exceeding Rs. 2 crore” to “not exceeding Rs. 4 crore” and turnover from “not exceeding Rs. 20 crore” to “not exceeding Rs. 40 crore”.
Morgan Stanley on SBI Life
-Overweight call, Target at Rs 1,500 per share
-Management bullish on medium-term APE growth
-Strong FY23 APE growth guidance driving VNB margin expansion
-See VNB growth of more than 35 percent
-Non-par guaranteed products on a strong footing
Jefferies on Cipla
-Buy Call, Target raised to Rs 1,223 from Rs 1,144 per share
-Company’s upcoming launches and pipeline look strong
-Inhalers and peptides are less chartered territories by generics where Cipla has US filings
-Revise FY24 EBITDA margin to 24.2 percent from 23.3 percent
-Primarily factoring growth from key product launches
CLSA on Asian Paints
-Underperform call, Target at Rs 3,420 per share
-Demand setting remains firm, with festive season supporting momentum
-Margin recovery is likely as raw material prices are likely to ease
-Capex of Rs 700-750 cr required for FY23 and FY24 each
-Looking to drive contribution from home decor to 10 percent from 3 percent over next 10 years
Godrej Properties achieves sales of over Rs 1,200 crore from two project launches in Mumbai
IMF sees further global economic slowdown in third quarter
Downside risks continue to dominate the global economic outlook and some countries are expected to slip into recession in 2023, but it is too early to say if there will be a widespread global recession, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.
China Data Watch | August retail sales rise 5.4 percent YoY versus estimate of 3.3 percent. Industrial output rises 4.2 percent YoY against estimate of 3.8 percent
US retail sales unexpectedly rise in August
Retail sales increased 0.3 percent last month. Data for July was revised down to show retail sales falling 0.4 percent instead of being unchanged as previously reported. Initial jobless claims for the week-ended September 10 stood at 213,000 versus 218,000 for the previous week.
Fund flow on September 15
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,270.68 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 928.86 crore on September 15, as per data available on the NSE.
Oil falls on demand concerns, strong dollar
Oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday, extending the week's losses on concerns over tight supply. Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $90.62 a barrel as at 0052 GMT after sliding 3.5 percent to a one-week low in the previous session.