English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    September 16, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

    Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals gap down start; Asia Pacific markets in red

    Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 100 points on Friday

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,934.010.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,877.400.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank41,209.200.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,877.40 0.00 (0.00%)
      Fri, Sep 16, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Maruti Suzuki9,209.75242.55 +2.70%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco424.40-17.60 -3.98%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy28172.10217.30 +0.78%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT27734.35-403.25 -1.43%


    • September 16, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

      Govt relaxes paid up capital rules for small companies

      Earlier, definition of “small companies” under the Companies Act, 2013 was revised by increasing their thresholds for paid up capital from “not exceeding Rs 50 lakh” to “not exceeding Rs 2 crore” and turnover from “not exceeding Rs 2 crore” to “not exceeding Rs 20 crore”. This definition has, now, been further revised by increasing such thresholds for paid up capital from “not exceeding Rs. 2 crore” to “not exceeding Rs. 4 crore” and turnover from “not exceeding Rs. 20 crore” to “not exceeding Rs. 40 crore”.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 16, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      Morgan Stanley on SBI Life

      -Overweight call, Target at Rs 1,500 per share
      -Management bullish on medium-term APE growth
      -Strong FY23 APE growth guidance driving VNB margin expansion
      -See VNB growth of more than 35 percent
      -Non-par guaranteed products on a strong footing

    • September 16, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

      Jefferies on Cipla


      -Buy Call, Target raised to Rs 1,223 from Rs 1,144 per share
      -Company’s upcoming launches and pipeline look strong
      -Inhalers and peptides are less chartered territories by generics where Cipla has US filings
      -Revise FY24 EBITDA margin to 24.2 percent from 23.3 percent
      -Primarily factoring growth from key product launches

    • September 16, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

      CLSA on Asian Paints


      -Underperform call, Target at Rs 3,420 per share
      -Demand setting remains firm, with festive season supporting momentum
      -Margin recovery is likely as raw material prices are likely to ease
      -Capex of Rs 700-750 cr required for FY23 and FY24 each
      -Looking to drive contribution from home decor to 10 percent from 3 percent over next 10 years

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 16, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

      Godrej Properties achieves sales of over Rs 1,200 crore from two project launches in Mumbai

    • September 16, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

      IMF sees further global economic slowdown in third quarter

      Downside risks continue to dominate the global economic outlook and some countries are expected to slip into recession in 2023, but it is too early to say if there will be a widespread global recession, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

    • September 16, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST
    • September 16, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

      China Data Watch | August retail sales rise 5.4 percent YoY versus estimate of 3.3 percent. Industrial output rises 4.2 percent YoY against estimate of 3.8 percent

    • September 16, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

      US retail sales unexpectedly rise in August

      Retail sales increased 0.3 percent last month. Data for July was revised down to show retail sales falling 0.4 percent instead of being unchanged as previously reported. Initial jobless claims for the week-ended September 10 stood at 213,000 versus 218,000 for the previous week.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 16, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST

      Fund flow on September 15

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,270.68 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 928.86 crore on September 15, as per data available on the NSE.

    • September 16, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

      Oil falls on demand concerns, strong dollar

      Oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday, extending the week's losses on concerns over tight supply. Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $90.62 a barrel as at 0052 GMT after sliding 3.5 percent to a one-week low in the previous session.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.