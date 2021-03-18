English
March 18, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's high, Nifty below 14,800; IT, pharma stocks drag

Except IT, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green. Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, GAIL, Tata Steel and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • March 18, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    CLSA retains buy on M&M

    Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) share price gained 2 percent on March 18 after brokerage house CLSA maintained a "buy" call with the target at Rs 1,150 a share.

    The global research firm, however, cut FY21-23 core EPS by 3-7 percent to factor in volume losses due to chip shortages.

    The brokerage has forecast FY22/23 tractor industry growth of 8 percent/2 percent on an FY21 base of 25 percent. It is of the view that SUV launches and a cyclical recovery in light commercial vehicles (LCV) should drive auto segment margin.

  • March 18, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research:

    The US Dollar is moving broadly lower with Treasury yields as traders digest the latest update from the Federal Reserve just crossing market wires. FOMC officials decided to leave the target Fed funds rate range unchanged at 0.00-0.25% as widely expected.

    Technically, The USDINR future is trading in a consolidated on higher levels since last couple of session. The immediate resistance would be at 72.75 whereas 72.30 would act as a strong support level. In our anticipation, USDINR future likely to open around 72.50 in next session and if it breaks below 72.42 levels then we may expect bearish momentum towards 72.30. The trading range will likely to be in between 72.60 -72.30

  • March 18, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened higher at 72.48 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 72.54, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market on the back of positive global cues.

    On March 17, rupee ended flat at 72.54 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 72.55.

  • March 18, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    The outcome of the FOMC meet is very positive for equity markets. Fed chief's comments that the accommodative monetary stance is appropriate and will continue through 2023 mean the ample liquidity condition & low-interest rate will sustain for an extended period of time. 

    The better than expected news is the Fed raising US GDP growth to 6.5% and the clear message that inflation rate above 2% will be tolerated for some time. Very good news for the bulls! 

    A concern in India is the second wave of Covid attack in parts of the country, particularly in Maharashtra. But, going by experiences this is unlikely to impact the market much. 

    The second wave in the US & Europe, much less in intensity, didn't impact markets. In brief, "Advantage Bulls". FIIs are likely to resume buying in the days ahead. For retail investors, there is buying opportunity in quality financials, telecom & IT.

  • March 18, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST

    Nifty Bank index rose 1 percent supported by the Federal Bank, Axis Bank, RBL Bank

  • March 18, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

    BHEL share price rises 7%

    Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price rose more than 7 percent on March 18 after the state-owned company emerged as the lowest bidder for a Nuclear Power Corporation of India project.

    "In an open competitive bidding process, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (~ Rs 10,800 crore) for the fleet mode tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for the 6x700 MW Turbine Island Package Projects," the company said in a press release.

  • March 18, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Escorts Agri Machinery achieves landmark sales of 1,00,000 tractors

    Escorts announced that its Agri Machinery Business (EAM) has achieved the landmark sales of 1,00,000 tractors in the ongoing fiscal year surpassing the previous highest ever sales achieved during full fiscal year 2018-19.

    Escorts was quoting at Rs 1,329.85, down Rs 0.25, or 0.02 percent on the BSE.

  • March 18, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    The USDINR pair remained almost flat for the day after initial volatility. As the dollar index is sustaining below 92 levels, we feel the rupee is likely to appreciate towards 72.3 levels in coming days.
     
    The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.67 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 4.3% for the March series.

  • March 18, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Nifty Auto Index added 1 percent led by the Bharat Forge, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto

  • March 18, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:

