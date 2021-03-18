Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's high, Nifty below 14,800; IT, pharma stocks drag

March 18, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

CLSA retains buy on M&M

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) share price gained 2 percent on March 18 after brokerage house CLSA maintained a "buy" call with the target at Rs 1,150 a share.

The global research firm, however, cut FY21-23 core EPS by 3-7 percent to factor in volume losses due to chip shortages.

The brokerage has forecast FY22/23 tractor industry growth of 8 percent/2 percent on an FY21 base of 25 percent. It is of the view that SUV launches and a cyclical recovery in light commercial vehicles (LCV) should drive auto segment margin.