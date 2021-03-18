Share allotment for Laxmi Organic Industries IPO expected in coming week

live bse live

The share allotment for specialty chemicals company Laxmi Organic Industries and its listing is planned in the coming week. The initial public offering got a strong response, with investors sending in bids 106.81 times the reserved shares during March 15-17.

The Rs 600-crore offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoter Yellow Stone Trust. The net fresh issue proceeds along with pre-IPO placement money will be utilised towards fluorospecialty chemicals facility, SI manufacturing facility and the company's working capital requirements.

As per the schedule available in the IPO prospectus, the company will finalise the share allotment around March 22.

Investors can check share allocation on the BSE website. One has to select 'equity' in issue type and issue name 'Laxmi Organic Industries Limited' in a dropdown list, enter 'application number' and 'PAN ', and finally click on 'search'.

The allotment status can also be monitored on the registrar's website. The registrar provided just two steps to know the allotment.

The investor has to select the company name—Laxmi Organic Industries Limited—IPO, enter either PAN, application number or DP Client ID, and click on 'search' button.

If the information on either of the website is correct, then the number of shares applied for and the number of shares allotted in the IPO can be available on the screen.

The company will unblock funds from ASBA account around March 23 and will credit shares to the eligible investors around March 24. The trading in shares will commence from around March 25.

Laxmi Organic Industries is a leading manufacturer of acetyl intermediates and specialty intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large-scale manufacturing of chemicals. It is among the largest manufacturers of ethyl acetate in India with a market share of approximately 30 percent.

The company also proposes to diversify into manufacturing of specialty fluorochemicals. It recently acquired assets including plant and machinery, design and operating paperwork, REACH registrations and patents of Miteni, a manufacturer of organic fluorospecialties and electrochemical fluorination.