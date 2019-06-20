Closing bell: Sensex zooms 489 pts, Nifty ends above 11,800; Yes Bank jumps 11%

Live now
Jun 20, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The market saw spectacular run on June 20 as buying across sectors pushed Sensex up over 500 points intraday while the broader markets outperformed frontliners.
The BSE Sensex rallied 488.89 points or 1.25 percent to 39,601.63 and the Nifty50 climbed 140.30 points or 1.20 percent to 11,831.80.
The market breadth was also in favour of bulls as about three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices surged more than 1.5 percent each.
Yes Bank was biggest gainer among Nifty50 stocks, rising 11 percent followed by Indiabulls Housing (7.97 percent), Sun Pharma (4.08 percent), IndusInd Bank (up 3.93 percent) and L&T (3.45 percent).
However, UPL, Wipro, Adani Ports, Britannia and Tech Mahindra were losers.
Jet Airways was biggest gainer among smallcaps, rising 90 percent while Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group stocks like Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Capital rallied 35 percent and 28 percent respectively.
Man Industries gained 7 percent after promoter bought additional 2.1 percent stake in company via block deal, reports CNBC-TV18.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices extended rally in late trade with the Sensex rising 513.82 points or 1.31 percent to 39,626.56 and the Nifty climbing 147.50 points or 1.26 percent to 11,839.
'Remain cautious on PSU banks, NBFCs; these 6 stocks can give decent returns in Modi 2.0'
Sensex is trading at around 17-18x its 1-year forward earnings levels and is near its long term average.
Expert View on Yes Bank
Ambareesh Baliga, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18 that the bottom for Yes Bank could be around Rs 85 or so. "We suggested buying a bit more at around Rs 110 levels as I don't think bank shutting down due to current problems. Look at ICICI Bank, it had also problem in the past which resolved over the time. So for next 12-18 months, Yes Bank is a great opportunity to buy now."
Auto Stocks Rally
Anil Ambani Group Shares Gain
Reliance Capital rallied 22 percent and Reliance Infrastructure jumped 24 percent.
Jain Irrigation rallied 19 percent despite S&P downgraded rating to B- from B+.
Fitch affirmed Bharti Airtel's long term rating at 'BBB-' with stable outlook
Stocks Update
Hero Motocorp and Titan Company are trading at day's high.
Jyothy Labs fell 2.6 percent amid block deal of 0.56 percent equity.
Datiware Maritime Infra Wins Order
Company has received work order for fabrication and assembly of floating gates of drydocks worth Rs 15 crore for the end client Indian Navy. Company has to execute this work order within 36 months, it said in BSE filing.
Avoid auto, FMCG and commodity driven plays for now: Sanctum Wealth
Investors need to take a longer term perspective. In Modi 1.0, investors were handsomely rewarded for staying invested in equities, despite high valuations. Modi 2.0 looks to be a similar scenario.
Market Update: Indian indices are trading at day's high level in the afternoon trade on June 20.
At 14:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 269.96 points at 39382.70, while Nifty is up 73.90 points at 11765.40. About 1167 shares have advanced, 1152 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.
Crude Update: Oil prices climbed around 3% on Thursday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East as a US official said one of the country's military drones was shot down by an Iranian missile.
Nifty Pharma Index up 2 percent:
Rupee update: The Indian rupee erased some of its morning gains but trading higher by 14 paise at 69.54 per dollar versus previous close 69.68.
D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma outperforms led by Piramal Enterprises; Jain Irrigation zooms 18%
868 stocks advanced and 855 declined while 369 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1136 stocks advanced, 1159 declined and 127 remained unchanged.
Jagran Prakashan has issued commercial paper of Rs 65 crore at an interest rate of 7%, for a period of 60 days. The company enjoys a CRISIL rating of CRISIL A1 + for its commercial paper.
Bearish price outlook for Soybean as weather variations influence prices
Vedika Narvekar June is one of the most crucial months for the soybean crop in India. With the onset and advance of the southwest monsoon in June, soybean sowing gathers pace in India.
Adani Enterprises Gains 1%: Promoter released a pledge on 19 lakh shares during June 14-17.
Mirza International Gains 3% Despite Crisil Downgrades
Crisil downgraded company's long-term rating to 'A-' from 'A' and changed outlook to negative from stable.
IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company said it has received approval from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for revival/ restart of the road project which was previously referred for amicable foreclosure by the competent Authority.
Brent Crude Futures Rally 3%
Oil prices climbed around 3 percent amid escalating tensions in the Middle East as a US official said one of the country’s military drones was shot down by an Iranian missile.
The drone was downed in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, a US official said on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Brent crude futures were up $1.93, or 3.1%, at $63.75 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.73, or 3.2%, at $55.49 a barrel. Source: Reuters
Apollo Hospitals sells its insurance biz to HDFC; here's what global brokerages say
HDFC will also buy 0.4 percent stake held by a few employees for Rs 10.84 crore. In total, the corporation will buy 51.2 percent stake for Rs 1,346.84 crore
Visesh Infotechnics gets orders: Visesh Infotechnics has received orders from Omni Business International, Hong Kong for purchasing, of 150 & 250 Blackberry Keypad Handsets at the price of USD 50250 & USD 83750 respectively aggregating to USD 134000.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased some of its morning gains but trading higher by 9 paise at 69.59 per dollar versus previous close 69.68.
PSP Projects bags orders worth Rs 607 crore: PSP Projects shares rallied 3 percent on June 20 after bagging big institutional and residential projects.
Market Update: The benchmark are trading higher with Nifty holding above 11,700.
The Sensex is up 126.54 points or 0.32% at 39239.28, and the Nifty up 33.70 points or 0.29% at 11725.20. About 1006 shares have advanced, 1016 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.