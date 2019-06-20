Closing bell: Sensex zooms 489 pts, Nifty ends above 11,800; Yes Bank jumps 11%

Market Closing

The market saw spectacular run on June 20 as buying across sectors pushed Sensex up over 500 points intraday while the broader markets outperformed frontliners.

The BSE Sensex rallied 488.89 points or 1.25 percent to 39,601.63 and the Nifty50 climbed 140.30 points or 1.20 percent to 11,831.80.

The market breadth was also in favour of bulls as about three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices surged more than 1.5 percent each.

Yes Bank was biggest gainer among Nifty50 stocks, rising 11 percent followed by Indiabulls Housing (7.97 percent), Sun Pharma (4.08 percent), IndusInd Bank (up 3.93 percent) and L&T (3.45 percent).

However, UPL, Wipro, Adani Ports, Britannia and Tech Mahindra were losers.

Jet Airways was biggest gainer among smallcaps, rising 90 percent while Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group stocks like Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Capital rallied 35 percent and 28 percent respectively.