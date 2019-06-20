App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 20, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing bell: Sensex zooms 489 pts, Nifty ends above 11,800; Yes Bank jumps 11%

Buying was seen across sectors with the Bank, Metal, Auto, Realty and Pharma indices gaining 1-3 percent.

highlights

  • Jun 20, 03:44 PM (IST)

    Market Closing

    The market saw spectacular run on June 20 as buying across sectors pushed Sensex up over 500 points intraday while the broader markets outperformed frontliners.

    The BSE Sensex rallied 488.89 points or 1.25 percent to 39,601.63 and the Nifty50 climbed 140.30 points or 1.20 percent to 11,831.80.

    The market breadth was also in favour of bulls as about three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices surged more than 1.5 percent each.

    Yes Bank was biggest gainer among Nifty50 stocks, rising 11 percent followed by Indiabulls Housing (7.97 percent), Sun Pharma (4.08 percent), IndusInd Bank (up 3.93 percent) and L&T (3.45 percent).

    However, UPL, Wipro, Adani Ports, Britannia and Tech Mahindra were losers.

    Jet Airways was biggest gainer among smallcaps, rising 90 percent while Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group stocks like Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Capital rallied 35 percent and 28 percent respectively.

  • Jun 20, 03:21 PM (IST)

    Man Industries gained 7 percent after promoter bought additional 2.1 percent stake in company via block deal, reports CNBC-TV18.

  • Jun 20, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices extended rally in late trade with the Sensex rising 513.82 points or 1.31 percent to 39,626.56 and the Nifty climbing 147.50 points or 1.26 percent to 11,839.

  • Jun 20, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Expert View on Yes Bank

    Ambareesh Baliga, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18 that the bottom for Yes Bank could be around Rs 85 or so. "We suggested buying a bit more at around Rs 110 levels as I don't think bank shutting down due to current problems. Look at ICICI Bank, it had also problem in the past which resolved over the time. So for next 12-18 months, Yes Bank is a great opportunity to buy now."

  • Jun 20, 02:49 PM (IST)

    Auto Stocks Rally

  • Jun 20, 02:37 PM (IST)

    Anil Ambani Group Shares Gain

    Reliance Capital rallied 22 percent and Reliance Infrastructure jumped 24 percent.

  • Jun 20, 02:36 PM (IST)

    Jain Irrigation rallied 19 percent despite S&P downgraded rating to B- from B+.

  • Jun 20, 02:35 PM (IST)

    Fitch affirmed Bharti Airtel's long term rating at 'BBB-' with stable outlook

  • Jun 20, 02:29 PM (IST)

    Stocks Update

    Hero Motocorp and Titan Company are trading at day's high.

    Jyothy Labs fell 2.6 percent amid block deal of 0.56 percent equity.

  • Jun 20, 02:26 PM (IST)

    Datiware Maritime Infra Wins Order

    Company has received work order for fabrication and assembly of floating gates of drydocks worth Rs 15 crore for the end client Indian Navy. Company has to execute this work order within 36 months, it said in BSE filing.

  • Jun 20, 02:05 PM (IST)

    Market Update: Indian indices are trading at day's high level in the afternoon trade on June 20.

    At 14:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 269.96 points at 39382.70, while Nifty is up 73.90 points at 11765.40. About 1167 shares have advanced, 1152 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged. 

  • Jun 20, 02:02 PM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices climbed around 3% on Thursday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East as a US official said one of the country's military drones was shot down by an Iranian missile.

  • Jun 20, 01:54 PM (IST)

    Nifty Pharma Index up 2 percent:

  • Jun 20, 01:46 PM (IST)

    Rupee update: The Indian rupee erased some of its morning gains but trading higher by 14 paise at 69.54 per dollar versus previous close 69.68.

  • Jun 20, 01:29 PM (IST)

    Jagran Prakashan has issued commercial paper of Rs 65 crore at an interest rate of 7%, for a period of 60 days. The company enjoys a CRISIL rating of CRISIL A1 + for its commercial paper.

  • Jun 20, 01:02 PM (IST)

    Adani Enterprises Gains 1%: Promoter released a pledge on 19 lakh shares during June 14-17.

  • Jun 20, 12:53 PM (IST)

    Mirza International Gains 3% Despite Crisil Downgrades

    Crisil downgraded company's long-term rating to 'A-' from 'A' and changed outlook to negative from stable.

  • Jun 20, 12:52 PM (IST)

    IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company said it has received approval from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for revival/ restart of the road project which was previously referred for amicable foreclosure by the competent Authority. 

  • Jun 20, 12:49 PM (IST)

    Brent Crude Futures Rally 3%

    Oil prices climbed around 3 percent amid escalating tensions in the Middle East as a US official said one of the country’s military drones was shot down by an Iranian missile.

    The drone was downed in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, a US official said on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    Brent crude futures were up $1.93, or 3.1%, at $63.75 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.73, or 3.2%, at $55.49 a barrel. Source: Reuters

  • Jun 20, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Visesh Infotechnics gets orders: Visesh Infotechnics has received orders from Omni Business International, Hong Kong for purchasing, of 150 & 250 Blackberry Keypad Handsets at the price of USD 50250 & USD 83750 respectively aggregating to USD 134000.

  • Jun 20, 12:30 PM (IST)

  • Jun 20, 12:19 PM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased some of its morning gains but trading higher by 9 paise at 69.59 per dollar versus previous close 69.68.

  • Jun 20, 12:09 PM (IST)

    PSP Projects bags orders worth Rs 607 crore: PSP Projects shares rallied 3 percent on June 20 after bagging big institutional and residential projects.

  • Jun 20, 11:52 AM (IST)

  • Jun 20, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Market Update: The benchmark are trading higher with Nifty holding above 11,700.

    The Sensex is up 126.54 points or 0.32% at 39239.28, and the Nifty up 33.70 points or 0.29% at 11725.20. About 1006 shares have advanced, 1016 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged. 

