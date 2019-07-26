Market Live: Sensex rebounds, Nifty above 11,250 on 1st day of August series

CLSA cuts target on Tata Motors

Shares of Tata Motors rebounded nearly 3 percent intraday after hitting a fresh more than nine-year low in early trade on disappointing show in June quarter (Q1). Global brokerage houses are mixed in their opinion with CLSA cutting price target.

The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 138.15, the lowest level since February 2010, but rebounded to day's high of Rs 148.25 which could be because of positive commentary by management. It was quoting at Rs 147.90, up Rs 3.55, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.

CLSA has a sell call on the stock and slashed price target to Rs 120 from Rs 140 per share after cutting FY20-21 EPS estimates by 9-31 percent due to company reported worst pre-exceptional loss-before tax in a decade.