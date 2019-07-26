Market Live: Sensex rebounds, Nifty above 11,250 on 1st day of August series

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 26, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee trades flat:
Nifty above 11,250
Mcnally Bharat Engineering bags order:
PNB to raise Rs 5000 crore:
Biocon gains nearly 6%:
Crude Update:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asian markets trade lower:
Wall Street falls from record high:
Rupee trades flat: The Indian rupee is trading flat at 69.04 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 69.04.c
Nifty above 11,250:
Benchmark indices rebounded amid volatility, with the Nifty trading above 11,250 level on first day of August series.
The BSE Sensex was up 55.37 points at 37,886.35 and the Nifty50 gained 21.10 points at 11,273.30.
Just In
Astral Poly said it would consider bonus issue on August 2.
'Nifty to trim another 6-8% if sentiment does not improve; NPA resolution key'
Good retail inflow, corporate earnings revival and a stable government will ensure that Nifty continues in its valuation range of 17.5-21.5 times one year forward earnings
CLSA cuts target on Tata Motors
Shares of Tata Motors rebounded nearly 3 percent intraday after hitting a fresh more than nine-year low in early trade on disappointing show in June quarter (Q1). Global brokerage houses are mixed in their opinion with CLSA cutting price target.
The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 138.15, the lowest level since February 2010, but rebounded to day's high of Rs 148.25 which could be because of positive commentary by management. It was quoting at Rs 147.90, up Rs 3.55, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.
CLSA has a sell call on the stock and slashed price target to Rs 120 from Rs 140 per share after cutting FY20-21 EPS estimates by 9-31 percent due to company reported worst pre-exceptional loss-before tax in a decade.
Eicher Motors, NBCC, Bata among 12 stocks which saw weak rollovers for August series
The fall of July series was mainly led by selling pressure from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) desk. They cumulatively sold equities worth Rs. 13,035 crores in July series.
Mcnally Bharat Engineering bags order: The company has received one order from Krishi Bikash Shiipa Kendra, A unit of National, 20-point programme implementation, registered and approved by Government of India, relating to work of construction of boundary wall with fencing for SOOMW Solar Power Plant in jharkhand, worth Rs 8 crore.
Buzzing: Share price of TRF gained 2.5 percent Friday after company approved the proposal for divestment of its entire stake in its step down subsidiary.