D-Street Buzz: Nifty Auto outperforms led by Eicher Motors; Bajaj twins rally 6% each

Benchmark indices continues to trade on a positive note with Sensex is up 51 points at 37,882 and the Nifty50 gained 32 points at 11,284.

At 14:40 hrs, Nifty Auto is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra and TVS Motor Company.

Nifty Media added half a percent led by Zee Entertainment, Eros International, Sun TV Network, TV18 Broadcast, Zee Media, Network18 and DEN Networks.

From the metal space, the top gainers are Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Steel & Power, SAIL, Tata Steel and NALCO.

Selective FMCG stocks are trading in the green led by Jubilant Food, Tata Global Beverage, United Spirits, Dabur India and Colgate Palmolive.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Reliance Capital, IDFC First Bank, Reliance Infra, SAIL and AU Small Finance Bank while the top losers are GE T&D, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, IGL and M&M Financial Services.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are RPG Life, Philips Carbon, Suzlon Energy, Indoco Remedies and Goa Carbon while the top losers are Tejas Networks, Reliance Naval, Bajaj Electricals and Mukand.

India VIX is down 3.24 percent and is trading at 12.23 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp while the top losers are Vedanta, IOC, GAIL India, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra.

The most active stocks are Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries.

428 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Tejas Networks, Khadim India, NDTV, Reliance Naval, Duke Offshore, GE T&D, McLeod Russel, JBF Industries, M M Forgings, Sundram Fasteners, Godrej Agrovet, Sadbhav Engineering, Gravita India, PTC India, GAIL India, Aban Offshore and eClerx Services among others.

946 stocks advanced and 776 declined while 382 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1207 stocks advanced, 1200 declined and 155 remained unchanged.

