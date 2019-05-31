Market Live: Indices erase early gains; Sensex up 100 points, Nifty below 12,000

Market Update: Indian indices are trading off day's high with Nifty slipped below 12,000 mark.
At 11:47 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 146.91 points or 0.37% at 39978.88, and the Nifty up 50.50 points or 0.42% at 11996.40. About 964 shares have advanced, 1220 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.
May 31, 11:42 AM (IST)
Glenmark Pharma fell 3%:Glenmark Pharma fell 3%: Shares price of Glenmark Pharma fell 3 percent as global brokerage house CLSA downgraded the stock after March quarter earnings missed analyst estimates.
Buzzing: Share price of Berger Paints India rose more than 7 percent on Friday after company posted better numbers for the quarter ended march 2019.
May 31, 09:40 AM (IST)
Crude update: Oil prices dropped 1.5% percent on Friday to their lowest in nearly three months after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on imports from Mexico, stoking fears about global economic growth.
May 31, 09:26 AM (IST)
Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst:
Technically now 11,836 is a crucial support to work with and breach could slide Nifty down to 11,777-11,695 zones, while logical target beyond 12,000 is 12,191.
Technically now 31,236 is crucial support to work with and breach could slide Bank Nifty down to 30,839. The logical target beyond 31,600 is 32,234.
May 31, 09:19 AM (IST)
Market Opens: It is firm start for the June series as Indian indices opened on higher note with Nifty above 12,000 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 149.96 points or 0.38% at 39981.93, and the Nifty up 60.40 points or 0.51% at 12006.30. About 530 shares have advanced, 311 shares declined, and 46 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Coal India, HPCL, Berger Paints, IndiGo and Tata Steel are some of the major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are ONGC, HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and
All the sectoral indices are trading higher led by metal, pharma, bank, IT, auto, FMCG, pharma and infra.
May 31, 09:12 AM (IST)
May 31, 09:05 AM (IST)
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened higher by 11 paise at 69.76 per dollar versus Thursday's close 69.87.
May 31, 09:02 AM (IST)
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty test 12,000 level.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 128.01 points or 0.32% at 39959.98, and the Nifty up 55.70 points or 0.47% at 12001.60.
Trump plans 5% tariff on Mexican imports: President Donald Trump, struggling to stem a surge of illegal immigrants across the southern border, vowed on Thursday to impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting at 5% and ratcheting higher until the flow of border-crossers ceases.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks showed signs of stabilizing on Thursday, but gains were kept in check by conflicting comments on trade talks from President Donald Trump and Beijing that reinforced concerns about a potentially lengthy battle harming global growth.
Asian markets trades lower: Asian shares extended a month-long slide and sovereign bonds surged on Friday after US President Donald Trump ramped up trade tensions globally by suddenly slapping tariffs on all goods from Mexico, sending the peso tumbling.
'Modi to focus on infra spending, bet on real estate, cement and capital goods'
Given the recent slowdown in consumption sectors and the correction witnessed in the stocks, it provides a good entry point for the investors to play India's consumption story
Top 20 under-owned stocks by FIIs and MFs as of Q4: do you own any?
Experts are of the view that investors should not worry too much on under-ownership of stocks by FIIs as many times it offers potential opportunity for them to top up and increase exposure in them in the future
Mindtree Open Offer
Larsen & Toubro has received approval from capital market regulator SEBI for Mindtree open offer, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.
Sources said L&T is likely to launch Mindtree open offer by June 18 and to bring in open offer at Rs 980 per share, the closing price on May 30.
The engineering and infrastructure major currently owns 29 percent stake in Mindtree.
L&T is yet to respond to CNBC-TV18's query w.r.t Mindtree open offer.
Vikas WSP bags export order worth Rs 49.1 crore from Mayfair Investments.
SBI Chairman is expected to meet aviation secretary today on Jet Airways resolution plan, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.
GuruSpeak | Which is better--Nifty Free Float Market Cap or Full Float Market Cap?
Broad indices have be criticised for not reflecting the true picture of the market. A look at construct of the indices and what can be the best way forward
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading strong as Sensex and Nifty are trading near the respective record highs. The Bank Nifty has touched a new record high of 31,781.50.
At 10:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 266.23 points at 40098.20, while Nifty up 84.50 points at 12030.40. About 1048 shares have advanced, 796 shares declined, and 102 shares are unchanged.
Banking & Financials may outperform in June series; 8 stocks which saw long rollover
Jay Purohit May series started with a good amount of long positions, but unlike the previous five series, Nifty breached the previous expiry month's low and corrected in the first fortnight of the series.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; TCS remain top buy from IT space
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, gains of 22 points or 0.19 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,998-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18
Citi on Coal India
Buy rating, target raised to Rs 320 from Rs 300 per share
Valuations at 9x 1-yr forward PE discount uncertainty on volume trends
CLSA on Coal India
Maintain buy rating, target raised to Rs 290 from Rs 275 per share
Q4 EBITDA higher than estimate, led by better-than-expected realisations
CLSA on Glenmark Pharma
Q4 below estimates due to a miss on US rev & higher R&D/SG&A spends
Expect investment phase to remain high over the next two years
CLSA on IPCA Labs
Maintain sell call, target raised to Rs 780 from Rs 730 per share
Q4 EBITDA up 50% despite modest 7% revenue growth
CLSA on ONGC
Reiterate buy call, target raised to Rs 285 from Rs 240 per share
Slew of one-offs cause a big miss in Q4
Macquarie on ONGC
Outperform call, target at Rs 210 per share
Q4 EBITDA-EPS significantly below consensus & estimates
Nomura on Alkem Labs
Upgrade to buy from neutral, target raised to Rs 2,230 from Rs 1,965 per share
Q4 below estimates; but commentary suggests improved outlook
Nomura on Ujjivan Financial
Maintain reduce call, target at Rs 315 per share
Asset quality was steady, with GNPAs of 0.92%
Nomura on KNR Construction
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 305 per share
Results beat both on revenue & EBITDA margin
Macquarie on Jagran Prakashan
Maintain outperform, target cut to Rs 146 from Rs 150 per share
Cut FY20/FY21 EPS estimates by 16%/12
Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Rajat Bose, Prakash Gaba for short term
Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com recommends buying Bharat Electronics with stop loss below Rs 111.25 for target of Rs 117.75, DLF with stop loss below Rs 191.75 for target of Rs 199 and Siemens with stop loss below Rs 1285 for target of Rs 1330.
Stocks in the news: Coal India, IDBI Bank, Jain Irrigation, Jet Airways, KNR Constructions
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Results on May 31: Encore Software, Lakshmi Overseas Industries, MVL, Nakoda, Nitco, Orchid Pharma, United Textiles ONGC Q4: Profit down 51 percent at Rs 4,044.6 crore versus Rs 8,262.7 crore; revenue down 3.4 percent at Rs 26,758.5 crore versus Rs 27,694 crore (QoQ).
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks showed signs of stabilizing on Thursday, but gains were kept in check by conflicting comments on trade talks from President Donald Trump and Beijing that reinforced concerns about a potentially lengthy battle harming global growth.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know
The market reversed all its previous day gains and ended F&O expiry session at record closing high on May 30, driven by index heavyweights HDFC Twins and Reliance Industries ahead of Modi 2.0 government formation and Q4 GDP data due later in the day.
Asian markets trades lower: Asian shares extended a month-long slide and sovereign bonds surged on Friday after US President Donald Trump ramped up trade tensions globally by suddenly slapping tariffs on all goods from Mexico, sending the peso tumbling.