Market Live: Indices erase early gains; Sensex up 100 points, Nifty below 12,000

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18

Citi on Coal India

Buy rating, target raised to Rs 320 from Rs 300 per share

Valuations at 9x 1-yr forward PE discount uncertainty on volume trends

CLSA on Coal India

Maintain buy rating, target raised to Rs 290 from Rs 275 per share

Q4 EBITDA higher than estimate, led by better-than-expected realisations

CLSA on Glenmark Pharma

Q4 below estimates due to a miss on US rev & higher R&D/SG&A spends

Expect investment phase to remain high over the next two years

CLSA on IPCA Labs

Maintain sell call, target raised to Rs 780 from Rs 730 per share

Q4 EBITDA up 50% despite modest 7% revenue growth

CLSA on ONGC

Reiterate buy call, target raised to Rs 285 from Rs 240 per share

Slew of one-offs cause a big miss in Q4

Macquarie on ONGC

Outperform call, target at Rs 210 per share

Q4 EBITDA-EPS significantly below consensus & estimates

Nomura on Alkem Labs

Upgrade to buy from neutral, target raised to Rs 2,230 from Rs 1,965 per share

Q4 below estimates; but commentary suggests improved outlook

Nomura on Ujjivan Financial

Maintain reduce call, target at Rs 315 per share

Asset quality was steady, with GNPAs of 0.92%

Nomura on KNR Construction

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 305 per share

Results beat both on revenue & EBITDA margin

Macquarie on Jagran Prakashan

Maintain outperform, target cut to Rs 146 from Rs 150 per share

Cut FY20/FY21 EPS estimates by 16%/12