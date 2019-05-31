D-St Buzz: PSU banks fall the most led by Union Bank; TCS gains, YES Bank down 4%

Benchmark indices continues to trade in the negative territory with Nifty shedding 30 points and is trading at 11,915 while the Sensex is down 135 points and is trading at 39,696 mark.

PSU Banks are trading in the red, the top losers being Union Bank of India, Bank of India, OBC, Bank of Baroda, PNB and Central Bank of India.

From the metal space, the top losers are JSPL, JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, SAIL and Vedanta.

Selective auto stocks are down in this afternoon session led by Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto.

However, IT stocks continue to trade in the green led by Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech and Infosys.

India VIX jumped 3.33 percent at 16.13 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Oil Corporation and TCS while the top losers are YES Bank, Grasim Industries, ITC, Vedanta and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC and Just Dial.

59 stocks have hit 52-week high on BSE including Refex Industries, Just Dial, Usha Martin, Info Edge, HPCL, PNC Infratech, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Deep Industries and Kajaria Ceramic among others.

122 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Manpasand Beverages, IIFL Holdings, Jubilant Life Sciences, Lloyds Metals and Blue Dart Express among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 607 stocks advanced and 1151 declined while 339 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 980 stocks advanced, 1581 declined and 149 remained unchanged.

