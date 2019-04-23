Market Live: Sensex erases gains, Nifty below 11,600; auto stocks under pressure

Live now
Apr 23, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Gold Update:
Rupee Update:
Aurionpro Solutions bags order:
Syndicate Bank, BEML sign MOU:
Capacite Infraprojects bsgs orders:
Essel Propack gains:
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends mixed:
Asian markets trade mixed:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased all its gains with Nifty slipped below 11,600 level.
At 14:46 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 6.97 points at 38638.21, while Nifty is up 3 points at 11597.50. About 1105 shares have advanced, 1243 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.
SpiceJet to launch 28 new flights connecting Mumbai, Delhi from Friday, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting Cogencis.
Buzzing: Jiya Eco Products shares gained more than 2 percent on April 23 after Khambatta Securities initiated coverage with buy call on the stock.
The brokerage expects healthy topline growth to be driven by capacity expansion, faster growth in retail sales and installation of more burners. "Easy raw material availability and operating leverage will enable expansion of EBITDA margins."
Gold Update: Gold edged lower on Tuesday as strong equities provided a risk-conducive backdrop for investors, countering support from Washington's move to end waivers on Iranian oil sanctions.
As Met department predicts 'near normal' monsoon, analysts recommend these 10 stocks
Below normal or reduced rainfall is something which does not auger well for the economy because it will lead to a rise in inflation and earnings of India Inc.
Thomas Cook PLC stock up 20% on London Stock Exchange on reports of buyout, reported CNBC-TV18.
Buy or Sell | Expect short term weakness if Nifty breaks 11,550
Nifty witnessed some profit booking in last two trading sessions. Support for Nifty is at 11550 and if that breaks then we can understand the next leg of downside.
IMD Working at Faster Pace to Issue Block-Level Weather Forecast by Next Year
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said it is working at a brisk pace to issue localised weather forecasting to all 6,500 blocks across 660 districts in the country by 2020 and help as many as 9.5 crore farmers deal with the vagaries of weather.
However, the most challenging task would be to enhance the accuracy of weather forecasts and to make agromet advisory services (AAS) more useful and user friendliness, it added.
At present, IMD issues district level advisories. In 2018, it tied up with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to extend weather forecast and AAS at the block level. (Source: PTI)
Kotak Equities bearish on OMCs, reiterates 'buy' call for GAIL and ONGC
Oil retailers HPCL, BPCL and IOC fell more than a percent intraday on April 23 after crude prices moved near 2019 highs as the US moved to end all sanction exemptions to oil importers from Iran.
Rajesh Exports opens 82nd retail showroom under its brand SHUSH JEWELLERS at Mangalore. With this launch Rajesh Exports now has 82 SHUSH JEWELLERS showrooms.
Ajay Piramal may sell stakes in Shriram group of companies: Report
Ajay Piramal has a 10 percent stake each in public-listed units Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union Finance, and owns 20 percent of Shriram Capital.
Image Source: Bloomberg
Aurionpro Solutions bags order: Share price of Aurionpro Solutions rose 5.5 percent after company won an order from a leading public sector bank in India worth Rs 18 crore.
ACC may post double-digit profit growth in Q1 driving on cement price hike
Cement company ACC is expected to announce a double-digit growth in March quarter profit on April 23, driven by strong operating income and an increase in cement prices.
JSPL completes delivery of first-ever rail order: Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) has completed delivery of the first ever rail order to supply rails to Indian Railways. In July 2018, JSPL bagged 20 percent of the Rs 2,500 crore global tender by the Indian Railways to supply long rails.
Syndicate Bank, BEML sign MOU: Syndicate Bank and BEML have signed an MOU for financing earth moving & construction equipment manufactured by BEML.
Slideshow | RIL, HDFC Bank among top six buying ideas with 9-36% upside
Sensex finished 495 points lower at 38,645.18 and Nifty shed 158.30 points at 11,594.50.
Capacite Infraprojects bsgs orders: Shares of Capacite Infraprojects rose 2.6 percent after company bagged orders worth Rs 324 crore.
Buffett bucket: 10 stocks based on Berkshire Hathaway chairman's investment philosophy
Nifty and Sensex, after topping at 11,856.15 and 39,487, respectively, seem to have lost the momentum. The benchmark indices have fallen for the second consecutive session on April 22.
Lupin Gains 4% after Morgan Stanley upgrade
Pharma major Lupin rallied 4.4 percent in morning after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the stock to overweight from equalweight earlier and also increased price target by 40 percent, citing reasonable valuations.
After a sharp fall in earnings and stock price over the past four years, Lupin now appears well positioned for recovery, the global brokerage said, adding niche products should drive an earnings revival in F20-21, and visibility is improving all the way to F23.
Hence, it increased price target to Rs 1,094 from Rs 783 earlier.
Zee Entertainment rallies 6%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares gained 6 percent in morning after global research firm Macquarie expects a whopping 36 percent upside in stock amid stake sale buzz.
While maintaining outperform call with a price target at Rs 540 apiece, Macquarie said announcement on the stake sale promoters is imminent.
According to the chairman, the stake sale deal is likely in next 1-2 weeks, the brokerage said.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are witnessing volatile trade with Nifty hovering around 11,600 level.
At 10:26 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 68.27 points at 38713.45, while Nifty is up 18 points at 11612.50. About 908 shares have advanced, 860 shares declined, and 81 shares are unchanged.
Gail slips 3%: Shares of GAIL fell 3 percent on April 23 after the natural gas company emerged as the top bidder for wind power plants of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS).
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18
Macquarie on Zee Entertainment
Outperform call, target at Rs 540 per share
Announcement on the stake sale by promoters is imminent
Morgan Stanley on AU Small Finance Bank
Equal-weight call, target at Rs 560 per share
Asset quality remains strong
Cost-to-income ratio at 58% vs 61% last quarter
Nomura on AU Small Finance Bank
Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 590 per share
RoA expansion & cost-income ratio improvement will be more gradual
Current valuation of 27x FY21F EPS leaving little room for disappointment
Nomura on Cummins
Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 765 per share
Cost headwinds to impact margin
Slowing infra orders may result in weaker domestic growth in FY20
Citi on IndiGo
Domestic passenger market share in March was strong at 47%
Gained from reduction in Jet’s fleet & reduced operational fleet of SpiceJet
Could find difficult to gain significant market share from current levels
NSE to discontinue futures & options contracts in 34 stocks from June 28
The National Stock Exchange on April 22 said it will not issue new futures and options contracts for 34 stocks of the July series that begins June 28.
Tejas Networks jumps 10% on strong Q4 numbers
Share price of Tejas Networks jumped 10.5 percent intraday Tuesday after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.
The company posted 23 percent increase in consolidated net profit for January-March 2019 quarter at Rs 35.89 crore.
Neogen Chemicals IPO to open on April 24; here's all you need to know
Specialty chemical maker Neogen Chemicals will open its initial public offer for subscription on April 24. It would be the fourth company coming out with a public issue in the financial year 2019-20, after Rail Vikas Nigam, Polycab India and Metropolis Healthcare.
Buzzing: Shares of Essel Propack added 2.4 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after Private equity player Blackstone announced the acquisition of majority stake in company.
Market opens: Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday with Nifty above 11,600 mark.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 38.43 points at 38683.61, while Nifty up 20 points or 0.17% at 11614.50. About 386 shares have advanced, 294 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, ITC, Cipla, Lupin, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel, are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Gail, BPCL, IOC, HPCL, Yes Bank, PC Jewellers, Reliance Infra, Reliance Communications and Indiabulls Housing.
Among sectors, except energy and IT all other indices are trading in green.