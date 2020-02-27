Market Live: Sensex tumbles 450 pts, Nifty holds 11,500; metal, PSU banks top losers

Live now
Feb 27, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Green shoots? 28 firms in BSE 500 index show signs of turnaround in Q3
While the December quarter results were uninspiring for the D-Street, nearly 30 stocks in the BSE 500 index showed signs of a turnaround as they turned black on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
TVS Motor partners with Motomundo SA: TVS Motor Companyannounced their partnership with Motomundo SA, one of the largest, respected business groups in Honduras.
Gold price today: Yellow metal gain as rise in Coronavirus cases boost safe-haven demand
Experts feel that Gold prices are likely to remain volatile due to volatility in global equities, weakness in the dollar index and strength in rupee.
Biocon gets 2 observations: The share price declined 2 percent on February 27 after the pharma company received observations for its Bengaluru facility from the US drug regulator.
Market Update: Market extended the morning losses with Nifty slip below 11,600 level.
The Sensex is down 271.50 points or 0.68% at 39617.46, and the Nifty down 79.60 points or 0.68% at 11598.90. About 502 shares have advanced, 885 shares declined, and 61 shares are unchanged.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com suggests selling Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 9450 for target of Rs 9240 and Container Corp with a stop loss of Rs 526 for target of Rs 495.
Damani brothers raise stake in India Cements: India Cements share price rose over 6 percent on February 27 after billionaire Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani and his brother Gopikishan Damani increased their stake in the company for the second consecutive day.
Volatile Crude: Opportunity or threat to Indian equity markets?
In the last year, crude oil prices have traded with higher volatility. Multiple events affect the prices, whether it was higher oil supplies from the US or the mysterious drone attack in Saudi Arabia that surged crude prices above $70 per barrel.
Market Opens: It is a negative start for the Indian indices on February 27 with Nifty below 11,650 level.
The Sensex is down 134.41 points or 0.34% at 39754.55, and the Nifty down 39.50 points or 0.34% at 11,639. About 326 shares have advanced, 297 shares declined, and 48 shares are unchanged.
SBI, Dr Reddy's Lab, HUL, Nestle, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Titan, and Yes Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Cipla, HCL Technologies, Infosys and TCS.
Hot Stocks: Garware Technical set to hit fresh highs, next target near Rs 1,900
The Nifty50 will find major supports in the range of 11,513 - 11,442 which is supported by the Fibonacci ratio. In the case of a rebound, the Nifty will face hurdles in the range of 12,000 level.