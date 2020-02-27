Market Live: Sensex tumbles 450 pts, Nifty holds 11,500; metal, PSU banks top losers

Market Opens: It is a negative start for the Indian indices on February 27 with Nifty below 11,650 level.

The Sensex is down 134.41 points or 0.34% at 39754.55, and the Nifty down 39.50 points or 0.34% at 11,639. About 326 shares have advanced, 297 shares declined, and 48 shares are unchanged.

SBI, Dr Reddy's Lab, HUL, Nestle, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Titan, and Yes Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Cipla, HCL Technologies, Infosys and TCS.