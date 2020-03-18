Market Live: Sensex falls over 1,000 pts; IndusInd Bank at 6-yr low

Live now
Mar 18, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SMS Pharma declares dividend:
Reliance Naval gets termination notice:
Nifty breaches 8,700:
INOX Leisure opens 2 new screens:
Rupee erases gains:
Nifty Bank at 3-yr low:
Thyrocare Tech, Dr Lal PathLabs rise 9%:
Sensex falls 500 pts:
Telecom stocks fall:
Gold Updates:
AGR Case Update:
KEC International wins orders:
Nifty below 8,900:
Morgan Stanley maintains overweight on Sobha:
S&P lowers India's growth forecast:
Crude Updates:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty:
US Markets:
Supreme Court on AGR: Order is clear, no further objections to be allowed
SMS Pharma declares dividend: SMS Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on March 18, 2020, declared Interim Dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share.
Nifty Private Bank index falls 7.3%; InduInd Bank at 6-year low:
'If you have money, invest some now and wait for markets to move'
Most stocks are available at multi-year lows, the investors who want to invest in the market now can select the stocks based on their valuations and fundamental analysis, says Arora.
Reliance Naval gets termination notice: The company has received a termination and evacuation notice from Gujarat Pipavav Port for termination of sub-concession agreement executed for land parcels owned by Gujarat Maritime board and sub leased by GPPL to the company for ship-building activity.
Nifty breaches 8,700; Most active securities on NSE with respect to volumes:
RBI ready for a rate cut, but will it boost the mood on the Street?
In light of the cuts by major central banks of the world, the RBI may go for a 50-55 bps rate cut in the coming monetary policy review.
Market Update: The market continues to trade lower with Nifty broke 8,700 level in intraday trade on March 18.
The Sensex is down 804.87 points or 2.63% at 29774.22, and the Nifty down 233.15 points or 2.60% at 8733.90. About 419 shares have advanced, 1619 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.
INOX Leisure opens 2 new screens: The company has opened two additional screens (with seating capacity of 73 seats) in the existing Multiplex Cinema Theatre, taken on Lease basis, at Indore.
However, considering the Madhya Pradesh Government's recent order on temporary closure of cinemas as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of COVID-l9, the screens will be opened for movie screening as soon as the order is lifted.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has erased most of its morning gains but trading marginally higher at 74.18 per dollar against Tuesday close of 74.24.