App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 29, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty below 12,050, Sensex down 350 pts; auto, FMCG stocks slip

Indian market is witnessing profit-booking ahead of the country's second quarter GDP data which is likely to come lower than 5 percent or maybe even near a decade low level.

highlights

  • November 29, 2019 12:39 PM IST

    Yes Bank falls 2% ahead of board meet: Yes Bank share price fell 2.6 percent on November 29 ahead of the private lender’s board meeting to consider fund raising.

  • November 29, 2019 12:21 PM IST

    Granules India gets EIR: USFDA has issued establishment inspection report (EIR) for Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. facility, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the company located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA.

  • November 29, 2019 12:02 PM IST

    Except BSE Power other sectors are in red:

    Except BSE Power other sectors are in red:
  • November 29, 2019 11:48 AM IST

    OnMobile Global gains 4%: OnMobile Systems Inc., promoter of the company and Jump Networks have mutually agreed to extend the time period to December 20, 2019, to conduct the sale of shares.

  • November 29, 2019 11:35 AM IST

    Technical Trend:

    Technical Trend:
  • November 29, 2019 11:33 AM IST

    Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities:

    Gold slipped on Friday and was set for its worst month in three years as hopes for a US-China trade deal supported demand for riskier assets and the dollar, weighing on the safe-haven metal.

    On the daily chart, Gold traded flat to positive on on Thursday which was also the Thanksgiving holiday. The ATR which is significantly low at 330 from 500 in Sep19, which indicaties signs of less of a trending, and more of a news based reaction market.

    Prices have broken below the 20-Days EMA placed at 37,920, and 50-Days EMA placed at 37,877. Earlier prices had scaled near strong support at 100-Days EMA placed at 37,590 which needs to be respected, and if prices take support here then some bounce back can be expected towards 37850.

    It is best to buy when market is showing intra lows & sell when market is showing intra highs as the basing range bound market can continue till the time there is no new confirmed triggers.

  • November 29, 2019 11:20 AM IST

    Market Update: Benchmark indices extended the morning losses and trading near day's low level.

    The Sensex is down 336.94 points or 0.82% at 40793.23, and the Nifty down 92.70 points or 0.76% at 12058.50. About 1006 shares have advanced, 942 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged. 

  • November 29, 2019 11:14 AM IST

    Open Interest Trend:

    Open Interest Trend:
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.