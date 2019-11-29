Market Live: Nifty below 12,050, Sensex down 350 pts; auto, FMCG stocks slip

Live now
Nov 29, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Yes Bank falls 2% ahead of board meet: Yes Bank share price fell 2.6 percent on November 29 ahead of the private lender’s board meeting to consider fund raising.
Time to cash in on banking stocks; top 10 strong and weak rollover for December series
Strong rollover was seen in stocks like Torrent Power, JSW Steel, Container Corp, ACC, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, MRF, Asian Paints, United Spirits.
Granules India gets EIR: USFDA has issued establishment inspection report (EIR) for Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. facility, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the company located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA.
Except BSE Power other sectors are in red:
OnMobile Global gains 4%: OnMobile Systems Inc., promoter of the company and Jump Networks have mutually agreed to extend the time period to December 20, 2019, to conduct the sale of shares.
Technical Trend:
Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities:
Gold slipped on Friday and was set for its worst month in three years as hopes for a US-China trade deal supported demand for riskier assets and the dollar, weighing on the safe-haven metal.
On the daily chart, Gold traded flat to positive on on Thursday which was also the Thanksgiving holiday. The ATR which is significantly low at 330 from 500 in Sep19, which indicaties signs of less of a trending, and more of a news based reaction market.
Prices have broken below the 20-Days EMA placed at 37,920, and 50-Days EMA placed at 37,877. Earlier prices had scaled near strong support at 100-Days EMA placed at 37,590 which needs to be respected, and if prices take support here then some bounce back can be expected towards 37850.
It is best to buy when market is showing intra lows & sell when market is showing intra highs as the basing range bound market can continue till the time there is no new confirmed triggers.
Market Update: Benchmark indices extended the morning losses and trading near day's low level.
The Sensex is down 336.94 points or 0.82% at 40793.23, and the Nifty down 92.70 points or 0.76% at 12058.50. About 1006 shares have advanced, 942 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.
Open Interest Trend:
Will subdued GDP numbers put the brakes on the market?
The Indian economy may have slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter in July-September to 4.7 percent, Fitch group firm India Ratings and Research said in a recent report.