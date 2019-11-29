Market Live: Nifty below 12,050, Sensex down 350 pts; auto, FMCG stocks slip

Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities:

Gold slipped on Friday and was set for its worst month in three years as hopes for a US-China trade deal supported demand for riskier assets and the dollar, weighing on the safe-haven metal.

On the daily chart, Gold traded flat to positive on on Thursday which was also the Thanksgiving holiday. The ATR which is significantly low at 330 from 500 in Sep19, which indicaties signs of less of a trending, and more of a news based reaction market.

Prices have broken below the 20-Days EMA placed at 37,920, and 50-Days EMA placed at 37,877. Earlier prices had scaled near strong support at 100-Days EMA placed at 37,590 which needs to be respected, and if prices take support here then some bounce back can be expected towards 37850.

It is best to buy when market is showing intra lows & sell when market is showing intra highs as the basing range bound market can continue till the time there is no new confirmed triggers.