MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Lessons one can learn from Lord Ganesh to become a better investor

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today, here are three important tips the God of wisdom offers. Circle of competence, humility and good listening skills are as important as all the investment studies.

Shailendra Kumar
September 10, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
BSE Sensex

BSE Sensex

Lord Ganesh removes all obstacles on our path to success. So, in every endeavour of ours, we seek his blessings. There are also life lessons to learn from him in our journey to become better investors. Some of those are as follows:

Circle of competence: We all have heard this story. Once Lord Shiva set up a race between his two sons – Lord Ganesh and Lord Muruga. The race was to go around the world, and whoever finishes first, will be rewarded with a mango with Shiva, for which the two siblings had fought. While the younger Muruga immediately set out on the journey in his vehicle, the peacock , Ganesh was well aware of the limitations from his enormous form and his small vehicle – the mouse. But he stayed with his strength and walked around his parents, Lord Shiva and Parvati, and won the race.

This is very similar to what Warren Buffett speaks of: “I don’t look to jump over 7-foot bars: I look around 1-ft bars I can step over. In investing, as in life, one cannot be the best in everything but if one undertakes only those challenges where one is best at, one increases the odds of one's success.

Humility: King Kuber, the Lord of wealth, was very proud of his wealth and looked down upon Lord Shiva for staying in the mountains like a sage. Once he organised a feast and invited all the gods. Lord Shiva and Paravati, realising that Kuber was holding the feast only to showcase his abundance, decided not to attend themselves and sent Ganesha instead.

Ganesha visited the palace of Kuber and ate all the food he had prepared, forcing Kuber to ask for forgiveness for his pride. One who has controlled his ego is called a person who has realised Ganesha consciousness.

Close

Related stories

It is very easy for investors to get carried away during a bull market and stop differentiating luck and skill. Also, many times some of your investments may not be working as per your expectations, and, in those situations, realising the mistake and exiting from that position requires humility on our part as investors.

Good listening skill and open mind: Lord Ganesh's big ears signify good listening skills while his big head signifies an open mind. Ganesh is considered the deva of intellect and wisdom. Investing requires these traits. Tempted action in investing based on a single source of analysis is highly dangerous.

Good listening skill is gathering information from all sources about stocks, going through the opinion of everyone, and finally taking an unbiased decision based on one’s own interpretation. It is very important to gradually become wiser in investment decision-making.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Shailendra Kumar is currently the Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Financial Advisors Limited. He has earlier been Fund Manager to PMS and cat III AIF. Shailendra holds post graduate degree in Management & Systems from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.
Tags: #Expert Columns #Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
first published: Sep 10, 2021 09:21 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.