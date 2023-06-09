Korea's likely upgrade to developed market status may hit India-bound funds flow

Sensex Nifty Markets 3

Abhilash Pagaria from Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research suggests that the potential upgrade of Korea from an MSCI emerging market to a developed market is expected to positively impact passive flows towards India, China and Taiwan.

Passive inflow refers to cash flow into passive investment vehicles such as index funds or exchange-traded funds.

The brokerage house had hoped that Korea would be placed on the watch list this year, with the anticipation of being promoted to the developed market indices by June 2024. It is further anticipated that Korea will be fully included in the developed market indices starting June 2025.

However, a recent announcement by MSCI indicates that there is still substantial work to be done by Korea to achieve 'developed' market status. MSCI Inc has highlighted the need for Korea to improve access to its capital market, including extending currency trading hours. The market accessibility review by MSCI points out specific issues, such as the absence of offshore trading for the won and limitations on short-selling.

Korea has been a part of the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) indices since 1992. Although it was placed on the watch list for potential promotion to the MSCI Developed Markets Indexes in 2009, it was ultimately removed from the list in 2014 due to its failure to meet the necessary requirements.