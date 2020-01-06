Karur Vysya Bank share price falls as MD and CEO Seshadri resigns

The bank said Seshadri will be relieved from the services of the bank at the close of working hours on March 31, 2020.
The share price of private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank fell 5 percent in the morning trade on January 6 after the resignation of Managing Director & CEO PR Seshadri.
Seshadri resigned from the Tamil Nadu-based bank on January 4, citing personal reasons. The board of directors had accepted the resignation and Seshadri would be relieved on March 31, 2020, as requested by him, the bank said.The stock was quoting at Rs 56.70, down Rs 3.05, or 5.10 percent, on the BSE at 1103 hours.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 11:21 am