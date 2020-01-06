Karur Vysya Bank share price falls as MD and CEO Seshadri resigns

The share price of private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank fell 5 percent in the morning trade on January 6 after the resignation of Managing Director & CEO PR Seshadri.

Seshadri resigned from the Tamil Nadu-based bank on January 4, citing personal reasons. The board of directors had accepted the resignation and Seshadri would be relieved on March 31, 2020, as requested by him, the bank said.