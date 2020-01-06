App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karur Vysya Bank share price falls as MD and CEO Seshadri resigns

The bank said Seshadri will be relieved from the services of the bank at the close of working hours on March 31, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The share price of private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank fell 5 percent in the morning trade on January 6 after the resignation of Managing Director & CEO PR Seshadri.

Seshadri resigned from the Tamil Nadu-based bank on January 4, citing personal reasons. The board of directors had accepted the resignation and Seshadri would be relieved on March 31, 2020, as requested by him, the bank said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 56.70, down Rs 3.05, or 5.10 percent, on the BSE at 1103 hours.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 11:21 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Karur Vysya Bank

