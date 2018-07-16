Jet Airways hits 52-week low as company offer upto 20% discount on international flights

Shares of Jet Airways touched 52-week low of Rs 303.30, down 8 percent intraday Monday as company offers discount on base fare on international flight tickets.

The company is offering up to 20 percent discount on base fare in premiere and economy class for travel from India to Paris, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nice, Nantes, Rennes, Strasbourg and Toulouse

The discount is applicable on return journeys only on flights operate by Jet Airways and its codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

The discount offer is valid on tickets purchased between July 13 and July 17, 2018.

Company also offer 10 percent discount on base fare in premiere and economy category on flights within India operated by Jet Airways applicable only for return journey on tickets purchased between May 19 and September 30, 2018.

At 15:10 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 307.65, down Rs 24.20, or 7.29 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil