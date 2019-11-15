IVRCL narrows Q2 net loss to Rs 394 cr

Total income during July-September declined to Rs 115.32 crore, as against Rs 245.35 crore in the year-ago period.
IVRCL on November 15 reported a standalone net loss of Rs 394.43 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 443.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, IVRCL said in a BSE filing.
Total income during July-September declined to Rs 115.32 crore, as against Rs 245.35 crore in the year-ago period.Total expenses declined to Rs 502.88 crore during the quarter as against Rs 590.12 crore earlier.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 09:28 pm