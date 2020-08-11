Inox Benefit Trust offloads entire stake in Inox Leisure, Westbridge Crossover Fund sells 2% stake in La Opala

Inox Benefit Trust has offloaded its entire 4.23 percent equity stake in multiplex chain Inox Leisure on August 11 via open market transactions.

Pavan Kumar Jain, Vivek Kumar Jain and Deepak Asher the trustees of Inox Benefit Trust sold 43.50 lakh shares in the company at Rs 233 per share, bulk deals data available on the BSE showed. The stake sale was worth Rs 101.35 crore.

Skale Master Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 8,55,092, 11.25 lakh and 23.7 lakh equity shares, respectively, in Inox Leisure at the same price.

Inox Leisure share price rallied 2.39 percent to close at Rs 235.60 on August 11.

Among other deals, Westbridge Crossover Fund offloaded 22,99,696 shares in tableware company La Opala RG (representing 2.07 percent of its paid-up equity capital) at Rs 185 per share on the NSE. It held 2.44 percent or 27,12,858 shares in La Opala as of June 30.

Eastspring Investments India Infrastructure Equity Open sold 31,87,919 shares in Consolidated Construction Consortium at Rs 0.32 per share.