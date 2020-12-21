Infosys shares hit 52-week high; stock becomes 5th stock to cross Rs 5 lakh crore m-cap mark

Representative image | Source: Pixabay

Shares of Infosys rose about 2 percent to hit their 52-week high of Rs 1,209.50 in intraday trade on BSE on December 21.

The stock became the fifth stock on BSE to cross the market-capitalisation mark of Rs 5 lakh crore after Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

The company on December 18 said it has divested one-third of its holding in US-based Whoop for about $10 million (about Rs 73.5 crore). In 2015, Infosys had announced making a $3 million investment in US-based wearable device startup Whoop for a minority shareholding in the company.

"The company had made a minority investment of $3 million during December 2015 in Whoop Inc, the human performance company headquartered in Boston, USA. …The company would like to inform that it has divested one-third of its holding for about $10 million," Infosys said in a filing on Friday.

Shares of the company traded 1.13 percent higher at Rs 1,203.15 on BSE at 1135 hours.

