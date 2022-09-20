English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    India's gain in global market cap share to be rapid, says Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal

    While Agrawal remains bullish on IT stocks, he says tech stocks are likely to be highly impacted as investors may still get to see some more market correction in the near term amid the ongoing recession fears globally.

    Arushi Jain
    September 20, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
    Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services

    Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services

    India's gain in global market cap share is going to be quite rapid, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services' chairman and co-founder Raamdeo Agrawal in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

    "Today India is about three-and-a-half percent of the world in terms of market cap. We have about a $100 trillion global market cap...I think India's gain in market cap share is going to be quite rapid," he said.

    Agrawal spoke on the sidelines of the Motilal Oswal 18th Annual Global Investor Conference on September 20.

    While Agrawal remains bullish on IT stocks, he said tech stocks are likely to be highly impacted as investors may still get to see some more market correction in the near term amid the ongoing recession fears globally.

    "Maybe some more corrections are ahead because this fear of recession is becoming louder, and at some point of time, maybe actual recession will come," he explained. "And at that point of time, I think psychologically, IT companies will be impacted most because the tech companies in the US will have the largest impact."

    Close

    Related stories

    The chairman, however, remains optimistic about Indian markets and believes foreign institutional investors will likely build a portion of their portfolio in India as earnings momentum (of Indian companies) is maintained.

    Talking about the cement space, Agarwal is of the view that cement stocks have been the talk of the town after Gautam Adani, chairperson of Adani Group, completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC.

    "I think the biggest change, which has happened in the last few months, is the entry of Adani. And they have ambitious plans about it, they would be having a better understanding of the kind of demand profile which is going to build up in the economy," he said.

    Earlier this month, Adani group announced the completion of the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC for a total consideration of $6.5 billion which includes the buyout of Swiss major Holcim's state in the two firms and subsequent open offers to minority shareholders.

    Also read: Cement venture shows our 'unshakeable' faith in India growth story: Adani
    Arushi Jain
    Tags: #Economy #India #markets #Motilal Oswal #Nifty #recession #Sensex
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 07:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.