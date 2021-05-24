Indian customers can now invest in five new global markets: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has expanded its global investments facility to the United Kingdom, Japan, Hong Kong Germany and Singapore, the brokerage said in a release, looking to cash in on the growing trend among Indian investors to have a play in international markets.

The brokerage said customers can trade in securities in these markets. The facility will be offered in association with Interactive Brokers LLC, a United States-based online brokerage firm with multi-asset and multi-geography trading capabilities.

“Since the encouraging response to our Global Investment facility for the US markets in August 2020, customers have been demanding for other markets too,” Anupam Guha, Head, Private Wealth Management, ICICI Securities, said.

The brokerage has made the entire customer journey, from on-boarding to buying and selling of securities, digital.

How can investors participate?

Investors can participate through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and can invest up to $250,000 per annum across stocks, exchange traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds (non-US), and fixed income products.

Some markets, like the US, offer unique advantages like no minimum ticket size and fractional ownership of shares, so even small retail investors can build a portfolio.

ICICI Direct account holders can digitally open the account through the its website and choose from the available subscription plans, depending on their trading and market preferences.