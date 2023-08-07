Incentive schemes, Rajbhasha competitions among initiatives taken for promotion of Hindi: SEBI Annual Report

Various initiatives were taken during the fiscal for implementation of the official language Hindi in SEBI’s offices

SEBI’s staff members were awarded cash incentives upon passing examination under an incentive scheme for the promotion of official language Hindi during 2022-23, the market regulator said in its Annual Report.

Various initiatives were taken during the fiscal for implementation of the official language Hindi in SEBI’s offices to ensure compliance with the Official Language Policy of the government.

“During 2022-23, Annual Report, Annual Accounts, all regulations, notifications, public notices and registration certificates granted to various market participants, intermediaries, etc. were issued in both Hindi and English,” SEBI said in its Annual Report for FY23, released on August 7.

All the papers were submitted before various Parliamentary Committees in bilingual form. In addition, all the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) signed between SEBI and regulators etc of other jurisdictions were also prepared in both Hindi and English.

Also Read: SEBI proposes to overhaul eligibility criteria for inclusion in F&O segment

“The Rajbhasha Portal exclusively developed for the staff members is aimed at providing single point of access to all the relevant information pertaining to official language Hindi for the staff members of SEBI. Quarterly Progress Reports (QPRs) can be submitted through this portal with ease,” it said.

During 2022-23, the process for submission of QPRs has been further streamlined.

One Hindi word (Aaj Ka Shabd), one phrase / noting (Hindi noting) and one motivational quote are also displayed on the computer screens on a daily basis, SEBI said.

“With a view to ensure timely compliance with various requirements of the OLP (Official Language Policy) of the GoI as well as to encourage usage of Hindi while carrying out day-to-day official work, staff members were awarded cash incentives upon passing examination under one of the incentive schemes, namely Hindi Kaa Karyasadhak Gyan - Puraskar Yojana, during the year,” it added.

Other Initiatives

During 2022-23, two issues of Hindi magazine “Viniyamika” were published. The first issue showcased the literary talent of staff members and their family members in the form of articles, stories, poetry, etc.

Articles of the staff members who were declared winners in the Hindi competitions found a place in the second issue.

“During the year, SEBI was awarded the "First Prize" in region "B" for its Hindi Magazine (“Viniyamika”) by the Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI under its "Rajbhasha Kirti Purskar Yojana" on the occasion of Hindi Diwas – 2022 at Second All India Official Language Conference held in Surat, Gujarat,” it noted.

Also Read: 342 MF schemes record negative returns in FY23, 6x increase YoY, says SEBI

Hindi Pakhwada was organized from September 14-29, 2022 in all the SEBI offices to promote the usage of official language.

As part of induction programme, the newly recruited officers were made aware of the various requirements so that they may use Hindi in their day-to-day official work.

“In order to spread awareness about the securities market, financial awareness programs are organized by SEBI for the general public. The presentations being used as a tool to create awareness were also made available in Hindi in a lucid language for the benefit of the investors,” the report said.