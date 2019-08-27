App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee | FM’s move to boost economy is helpful but not sufficient

He said that the measures would change the sentiment of investors, which is important in directing the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures on August 23 to boost the economy, but will these measures put the country back on the growth path?

CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee feels, while the move will boost the economy, it is not sufficient with respect to growth outlook.

However, there is much more that needs to be done to improve the prevailing conditions for the long term. Watch this video, as Mukherjee decodes FM Sitharaman’s stimulus measures.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Market news #video

