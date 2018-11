IIFL Holdings registered an increase of 28.81 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 303.95 crore during the second quarter ended September.

Its net profit in the corresponding quarter of last year was at Rs 234.15 crore.

Total income stood at Rs 1,868.51 crore during the quarter, against Rs 1,630.70 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, a release said.