Ideas for profit | Nestle: Is it right for your long-term portfolio?

Nestle India’s March quarter results were marginally above street expectations, led by a spur in home consumption as key products posted double-digit growth. Nestle’s board has recommended interim dividend of Rs 25 per share, payout of 40 percent. Domestic growth has been consistently in double-digit in the last 8 quarters barring the June 2020 quarter which got impacted by the COVID-19 related shutdown. Should the investors accumulate the stocks and hold them for a long time? Watch the video to know more

