business Ideas For Profit | AU Small Fin Bank: High-quality stock at steep discount to listing valuation At the time of AU’s IPO in 2017, it was valued at 4.5x one-year forward book and got listed at 6.6x one-year forward book. So we are getting a high-quality franchise at a steep discount to its listing valuation for solid earnings growth ahead. Find out why MC Pro believes long-term investors should buy the stock.