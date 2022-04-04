English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO

    business

    Ideas For Profit | AU Small Fin Bank: High-quality stock at steep discount to listing valuation

    At the time of AU’s IPO in 2017, it was valued at 4.5x one-year forward book and got listed at 6.6x one-year forward book. So we are getting a high-quality franchise at a steep discount to its listing valuation for solid earnings growth ahead. Find out why MC Pro believes long-term investors should buy the stock.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Ideas for Profit

    Watch More →

    A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.