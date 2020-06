ICM Finance buys 1.3% stake in Tourism Finance, Dovetail India trims stake

ICM Finance acquired 1.3 percent equity stake in Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) via open market transactions on June 25.

It bought 10,50,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 35.5 per share, bulk deals data of National Stock Exchange showed.

Beacon Trusteeship sold 4,14,290 shares at Rs 35.77 per share, Anjana Projects offloaded 4,59,037 shares at Rs 36.12 per share and Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares sold 10,23,271 shares at Rs 35.5 per share.

Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares had held 10,72,000 shares (representing 1.34 percent of the total equity capital) and Anjana Projects held 10,28,000 shares (1.29 percent of the total paid up equity capital) in of TFCI as of March 31.

Among other deals, Shah Niraj Rajnikant acquired 6,50,000 shares in Jump Networks at Rs 57 per share, Soyuz Trading Company sold 2,77,392 shares in Surya Roshni at Rs 132.46 per share, Prism Finance bought 1,16,849 equity shares in Jain Irrigation DVR at Rs 11.2 per share, and Pushkar Vinay Date sold 60,000 shares in RM Drip & Sprink Sys at Rs 50 per share.