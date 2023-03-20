English
    ICICI Prudential MF, SBI MF, Societe Generale pick stake worth Rs 380 crore in PVR

    Foreign investor Berry Creek Investment was the seller in the above block deals, offloading the entire 2.49 percent stake in PVR.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    March 20, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
    PVR shares closed at Rs 1,546.6 on the BSE, down 1.81 percent on March 20, 2023.

    ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, and Societe Generale picked shares worth Rs 380.37 crore in PVR, the multiplex chain operator, via open market transactions on March 20.

    As per the bulk deals data available on the BSE, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has acquired 6.41 lakh shares, SBI Mutual Fund 14.69 lakh shares and Societe Generale - ODI bought 3.28 lakh shares in PVR.

    In total, they bought 24.39 lakh equity shares in PVR at an average price of Rs 1,559.35 per share.

    SBI MF through its Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund already held a 6.11 percent stake or 59.88 lakh shares in PVR, while ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF held a 4.37 percent stake or 42.83 lakh shares in the company as of December 2022.

    However, foreign investor Berry Creek Investment was the seller in the above block deals, offloading the entire 2.49 percent stake in PVR.

    PVR shares closed at Rs 1,546.6 on the BSE, down 1.81 percent on March 20.

    In a separate deal, PPFAS Mutual Fund bought 11.22 lakh shares in UTI Asset Management Company, at an average price of Rs 636 per share.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
