    Hot Stocks: KEI Industries, Mahindra CIE Automotive, PNC Infratech can give 13-20% return in short term

    PNC Infratech's stock price has broken through its previous swing high of Rs 335 (January 16, 2023), indicating a potential change in trend towards positive side. This move also validates the continuation previous pattern of Higher Highs and Higher Lows.

    Vidnyan Sawant
    February 03, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST
     
     
    On the weekly timeframe, we can spot that the prices have taken support from the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the prior advance from 16,747 (September 2022) till 18,887 (December 2022), which is again in sync with the descending trend line which shows change in the polarity.

    Nifty on weekly charts have got into Lower Low, Lower High Formation which points towards the negative under tone of the prices.

    The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index), plotted on the weekly timeframe is moving near 50 level confirming the lack of positive momentum.

    The Nifty has immediate resistance placed at 17,770 (multiple touch points) followed by 18,265 (key resistance) levels. The downside support for the index is placed at 17,353 (prior day low) followed by 17,200 (key support).