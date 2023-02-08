English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Hindalco tops optimism as China reopens, financials remain Street's top sectoral pick

    Out of the 10 stocks that analysts were most optimistic about, 5 came from the financial space.

    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    February 08, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

    Hindalco Industries was the frontrunner among the list of stocks that analysts were most optimistic about in January, even though financial companies occupied half of the list.

    When it came to the list of stocks that analysts on the Street were most pessimistic about, information technology counters were the clear winners as four out of the five frontline large-cap IT stocks made it to the list. The list was however, topped by JSW Steel, as per  Bloomberg's Analyst Call Tracker for January.

    Strong credit growth sparks optimism

    Optimism for banking stocks hinged on the strong credit growth and improved asset quality in the sector.  Robust loan growth, strong recovery in demand for working capital and sustained asset quality which comforted lenders to lend more are the key factors behind the bullishness as stated by analysts.