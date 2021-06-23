Heineken acquires additional 14.99% stake in UBL

Breaking News

Heineken got an open offer exemption from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to buy an additional 14.99 percent stake in the company from the Bangalore debt recovery tribunal.

Heineken International BV is likely to have acquired an additional 14.99 percent stake in United Breweries Ltd (UBL) after around 3.96 crore shares of the Bangalore-based company were traded on BSE at Rs 1,471.25 per share.