United Breweries share price hits 52-week high after CCI approves Heineken's additional equity stake acquisition

The proposed transaction relates to HIBV's potential acquisition of additional equity stake in UBL. Currently, Heineken has 46 percent stake in United Breweries which may increase further. Heineken may bid for the entire stake.

Moneycontrol News
June 23, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
With the new amendments, the Delhiites may also order liquor through a mobile app or website for home delivery in the coming days. (Representative image)

With the new amendments, the Delhiites may also order liquor through a mobile app or website for home delivery in the coming days. (Representative image)

 
 
United Breweries share price opened in the green on June 23, a day after CCI okayed Heineken's additional equity stake acquisition in the company.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on June 21 said it has approved Heineken International BV's proposed acquisition of an additional equity stake in United Breweries Ltd (UBL).

Also Read: CCI okays Heineken's additional equity stake acquisition in United Breweries

The approval, however, is subject to the outcome of certain court proceedings, a combination notice filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) noted.

'The proposed transaction relates to HIBV's potential acquisition of additional equity stake in UBL,' it said.

Currently, Heineken has a 46 percent stake in United Breweries which may increase further. Heineken may bid for the entire stake.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,436.20, down Rs 20.50, or 1.41 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,497.65. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,497.65 and an intraday low of Rs 1,410.90.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Also, according to CNBC-TV18, around 3.96 crore shares of United Breweries traded on BSE at Rs 1,471.25 per share. Heineken is likely to have acquired an additional 14.99 percent stake via a block deal.

Heineken got an open offer exemption from SEBI to buy an additional 14.99 percent stake in the company from the Bangalore debt recovery tribunal.

TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #United Breweries
first published: Jun 23, 2021 09:28 am

