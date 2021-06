June 23, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST / 09:21 AM IST

SEBI exempts Heineken from making an open offer for share buy in UBL

Markets Regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) exempted Heineken International BV from making an open offer for share buy in United Breweries Limited.

It had sought an exemption from an open offer in its application to SEBI on June 7 and June 20. Heineken also had plans on acquiring a maximum 3.96 crore shares (14.99% Eq) in UBL from Bengaluru's Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).