HDFC Bank net profit jumps to Rs 5,005.70 cr; top 5 takeaways from Q2 results

HDFC Bank reported results for the quarter ended September on Saturday which was largely in-line with estimates. The net profit missed estimates but net interest income was higher than CNBC-TV18 estimates.

The stock ended 0.4 percent lower on Friday at Rs 1965.80.

Here is a list of top 5 takeaways from HDFC Bank Q2 results:

Net Profit:

The private sector lender reported 20.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the net profit for the quarter ended September to Rs 5,005.73 crore which slightly lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 5,024 crore. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 4,151.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Net Interest Income (NII):

The net interest income (NII) which is the difference between revenues generated by interest-bearing assets and the cost of servicing (interest-burdened) liabilities rose 20.6 percent YoY for the quarter ended September to Rs 11,763.4 crore compared to Rs 9,752.10 crore reported in the year-ago period, driven by average asset growth of 22.9 percent and a net interest margin for the quarter of 4.3 percent. The net interest income reported by HDFC Bank was also higher than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 11,533.90 crore.

Other Income & Fees & Commission:

Other income (non-interest revenue) for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, stood at Rs 4,015.6 crore while the fees and commission income recorded at Rs 3,295.6 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

Provisions and contingencies:

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, rose by 23.2 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 1,820 crore (consisting of specific loan loss provisions Rs1,572.5 crore and general provisions and other provisions Rs247.5 crore) for the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 1,476.2 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Asset Quality:

Gross non-performing assets stood at 1.33 percent of gross advances as on September 30, 2018, compared to 1.33 percent reported un the June 30, 2018, and 1.26 percent as on September 30, 2017.

The Net non-performing assets were at 0.4 percent of net advances as on September 30, 2018. The Bank held floating provisions of Rs 1,451 crore as on September 30, 2018.

Total provisions (comprising specific provisions, general provisions, and floating provisions) were 117 percent of the gross non-performing loans as on September 30, 2018.