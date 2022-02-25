English
    February 25, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for the Indian indices; Brent crude at $ 101/bbl

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,494 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST. Asian markets are trading higher tracking positive US markets.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex54,529.910.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5016,247.950.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank35,228.100.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 16,247.95 0.00 (0.00%)
      Fri, Feb 25, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      No Biggest Gainer details available.
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Motors427.95-49.05 -10.28%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12500.10-476.20 -3.67%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2544.70-229.20 -8.26%


    February 25, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

      Pharma Companies in focus after govt makes Remdesivir freely exportable

      The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced on February 24 that it has made Remdesivir Injection and API, Amphotericin-B Injections, Enoxaparin (Formulation and API), and Intra-Venous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) as ‘freely’ exportable, effective immediately.

      The announcement comes at a time the COVID-19 situation in the country is relatively under control with declining daily coronavirus cases and limited hospitalisations.

      Until now, the Government of India used to allow restricted export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) – a drug that is used in COVID-19 treatment.

      Seven Indian companies - Mylan, Hetero, Jubiliant Life Sciences, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Zydus Cadila and Sun Pharma – produce Remdesivir injections under licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences. 

      The total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir was 38.80 lakh vials per month until the government had stepped in last year and announced setting up of seven additional sites with a production capacity of 10 lakh vials per month to tackle the sharp rise in demand of the drug during the second wave of the pandemic.

    • February 25, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

      Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities:
       
      Crude oil and natural gas futures gained significantly on Thursday as Russia announced its troops entered Ukraine. March crude oil futures were trading at Rs 7,600, up by 10% on MCX. Brent oil were at USD 104.73 a barrel, up by 8.7 per cent and WTI at USD 99.11 up by 8.2 percent. We seen more price appreciation in domestic energy sector because of Rupee weakness against dollar. 
       
      Russia is the key supplier of crude oil and natural gas to the global markets. Russia, which is the second-largest producer of crude oil, sells a significant portion to European countries. Nearly one-third of Russian natural gas is being supplied to the European markets.
       
      We advise traders to have wait and watch strategy in crude oil & natural gas as rupee weakness will also play important role in crude oil prices. If WTI crude has close above USD 100 then will see fresh buying till USD 104.5 & then USD 107 else it can again touch to its support level USD 94.

    • February 25, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict Updates:

      Two loud blasts were heard in the centre of Ukraine's capital Kyiv in the early hours of Friday morning, an AFP journalist said. "Attacks on Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles have just resumed. I heard two powerful explosions," Ukrainian interior ministry advisor Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.

    • February 25, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

      Nilesh Shah, Group President & MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company:

      It is difficult to predict the bottom of the market in a scenario like war. Events will shape the movement.  

      The best thing for an investor is to follow asset allocation principles. This is likely to be a Buy on Dip Market albeit with lot of volatility in the near term.

    • February 25, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      Asian Markets Update:

      Asian shares regained ground on Friday, following Wall Street's overnight lead as U.S. President Joe Biden hit back at Russia with harsh sanctions after it unleashed troops, tanks and missiles on Ukraine.

      MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.68%, while Japan's Nikkei was trading up 1.53% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.16%. Australian shares added 0.3%, driven by a rebound in tech stocks.

    • February 25, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

      Gold rises with Russia-Ukraine situation in focus

      Gold prices rose on Friday, steadying after a volatile session, as investors reassessed the situation surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine and fresh sanctions against Moscow from the West.

      Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,909.06 per ounce by 0204 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.8% to $1,910.70.

      The metal jumped more than 3% on Thursday to hit its highest level since September 2020 at $1,973.96, before reversing course to close lower.

    • February 25, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

      CBI arrests Anand Subramanian in alleged stock market manipulation case

      The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on February 25, arrested Anand Subramanian, a former top official of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as authorities press ahead with an investigation into whether high frequency traders were given unfair access to network servers at the exchange.

      In a surprise development, news reports are suggesting that Subramanian, the former Group Operating Officer, and advisor to former MD of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna, has been arrested by CBI late last night. Subramaniam was arrested from Chennai in connection with the NSE case.

      Subramanian was the chief strategic adviser from April 1, 2013 and was later re-designated as the group operating officer and adviser to Chitra Ramkrishna from April 1, 2015 till October 21, 2016

    • February 25, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      SEBI defers F&O margin rule implementation to May 2, 2022

      Stock market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) on February 24 issued an updated circular wherein it has extended the deadline to implement the new systems of compliance pertaining to segregation and monitoring of collateral at client level.

      As per the original notice issued on July 20, 2021 the new compliance framework was supposed to come in force from December 01, 2021 but it had to be postponed due to the fiasco related to Karvy Stockbroking where clients’ shares had been pledged illegally as collateral against loan.

      On November 23, 2021 SEBI had set the date of February 28, 2022 for implementation to happen but the regulator has decided to postpone it once again citing requests from various stakeholders for the postponement of the same. The new date for implementation has now been fixed as May 02, 2022. Click to Read More

    • February 25, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Oil prices surge 2%

      Oil prices soared nearly $2 per barrel in early trade on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to inflame global supply concerns as markets brace for the impact of trade sanctions on major crude exporter Russia.

      Global benchmark Brent crude rose $1.99, or 2%, to $101.07 a barrel around 0155 GMT on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 climbed $1.89, or 2% to $94.70 a barrel.

      The attack on Ukraine caused prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, with Brent touching $105, before paring gains by the close of trade.

    • February 25, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

      Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com:

      The immediate supports for Nifty are now placed around 16000 followed by 15800, while 16500 and 16800 would now become resistances on pullback moves. Traders should continue to avoid aggressive positions and better keep a wait and watch approach for a while.

