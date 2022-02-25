Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for the Indian indices; Brent crude at $ 101/bbl

February 25, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

Pharma Companies in focus after govt makes Remdesivir freely exportable

The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced on February 24 that it has made Remdesivir Injection and API, Amphotericin-B Injections, Enoxaparin (Formulation and API), and Intra-Venous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) as ‘freely’ exportable, effective immediately.

The announcement comes at a time the COVID-19 situation in the country is relatively under control with declining daily coronavirus cases and limited hospitalisations.

Until now, the Government of India used to allow restricted export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) – a drug that is used in COVID-19 treatment.

Seven Indian companies - Mylan, Hetero, Jubiliant Life Sciences, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Zydus Cadila and Sun Pharma – produce Remdesivir injections under licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences.

The total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir was 38.80 lakh vials per month until the government had stepped in last year and announced setting up of seven additional sites with a production capacity of 10 lakh vials per month to tackle the sharp rise in demand of the drug during the second wave of the pandemic.