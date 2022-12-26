English
    December 26, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty reclaims 18,000, Sensex gains 650 points; RIL, HDFC Bank positive contributors

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, bank, capital goods, IT, metal, oil & gas and PSU bank indices up 1-4 percent, while pharma index down nearly 1 percent.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Nifty reclaims 18,000, Sensex gains 650 points; RIL, HDFC Bank positive contributors
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 12:12 PM IST

        Punjab National Bank raises Rs 582 crore via bonds on private placement basis

      • 12:04 PM IST

        Nifty reclaims 18,000, Sensex gains 650 points; RIL, HDFC Bank positive contributors

      • 11:56 AM IST

        Tata Motors arm to supply and operate 1,500 electric buses in New Delhi for Delhi Transport Corporation

      • 11:45 AM IST

        BSE Oil & Gas index up 1.6 percent led by Gujarat Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Adani Total Gas

      • 11:42 AM IST

        Goldman Sachs Funds picks 1% stake in Landmark Cars

      • 11:31 AM IST

        Alert | CBI arrests Videocon CEO, Venugopal Dhoot

      • 11:24 AM IST

        ASK Property Fund exits Delhi-based investment, books 2.5x profit

      • 11:03 AM IST

        At 11 am, about 2591 shares have advanced, 622 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged

      • 10:49 AM IST

        Nifty Pharma index sheds 1 percent dragged by Lupin, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Ipca Lab

      • 10:37 AM IST

        Aurionpro Fintech announces significant new order win in the US

      • 10:30 AM IST

        Inox Green to acquire majority stake in Independent O&M Wind Service Provider

      • 10:23 AM IST

        BSE Power index gains 1 percent supported by Adani Power, Adani Transmission, JSW Energy

      • 10:04 AM IST

        Infibeam Avenues gets perpetual license from RBI for bill payments business

      • 10:01 AM IST

        Sensex gains 450 points, Nifty above 17,950 led by metal, power, realty, PSU banks

      • 09:55 AM IST

        Compuage Infocom becomes a value added distributor of Bosch

      • 09:54 AM IST

        Bajaj Finance shares trail Sensex, Nifty for the first time in 14 years

      • 09:47 AM IST

        L&T bags order in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore

      • 09:45 AM IST

        BSE Realty index up 1 percent led by Phoenix Mills, Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha

      • 09:40 AM IST

        Sah Polymers sets IPO price band at Rs 61-65

      • 09:37 AM IST

        Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final approval for Fulvestrant Injection

      • 09:34 AM IST

        Nifty PSU Bank index up 2 percent led by Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra

      • 09:28 AM IST

        NDTV shares rises 2% as Gautam Adani to control nearly 65% in company

      • 09:24 AM IST

        Suven Pharma shares gain as Advent confirms buying significant stake in company

      • 09:23 AM IST

        Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital to acquire 8% stake in Alkem Laboratories’ arm

      • 09:09 AM IST

        Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher: Deepak Jasani

      • 09:07 AM IST

        India should hike rates carefully, prepare for headwinds, IMF says

      • 09:06 AM IST

        Domestic equity indices are likely to open flat: Mohit Nigam

      • 09:04 AM IST

        Indian rupee opens marginally higher at 82.78 per dollar

      • 09:00 AM IST

        Advent confirms buying significant stake in Suven Pharma

      • 08:50 AM IST

        CBI arrests former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar in Rs 3,250 crore ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

      • 08:48 AM IST

        Gautam Adani to control nearly 65% of NDTV as founders sell stake

      • 08:43 AM IST

        FPIs invest Rs 11,557 cr in equities in Dec; COVID updates to drive flows in near term

      • 08:41 AM IST

        Markets are likely to consolidate in early trades Monday: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:31 AM IST

        NCLAT sets aside CCI order on DLF, remanded back directing to examine

      • 08:28 AM IST

        Government allows telecom operators to install towers on railways land

      • 08:17 AM IST

        IMF calls on India to be more ambitious in fiscal consolidation

      • 08:14 AM IST

        ONGC board revamp on lines of McKinsey suggestions

      • 08:09 AM IST

        Godrej Properties in JV with Neelkamal Realtors Tower; acquires 62 acres land in Haryana

      • 08:04 AM IST

        LIC may look at composite licence after passage of Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill

      • 08:00 AM IST

        JSW Paints aims to break even in the decorative segment in the next two quarters

      • 07:51 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher with Nikkei, and  Shanghai Composite up 0.4% each, while Taiwan, Kospi flat

      • 07:48 AM IST

        Wall Street ends higher, Treasury yields rise after data flurry

      • 07:45 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,517.58672.29 +1.12%
      Nifty 5018,001.20194.40 +1.09%
      Nifty Bank42,327.20659.15 +1.58%
      Nifty 50 18,001.20 194.40 (1.09%)
      Mon, Dec 26, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,191.0043.15 +3.76%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Dr Reddys Labs4,248.65-61.80 -1.43%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4085.05196.45 +5.05%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12692.50-92.00 -0.72%


    • December 26, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

      Punjab National Bank raises Rs 582 crore via bonds on private placement basis

      Punjab National Bank: The public sector lender has raised Rs 582 crore via allotment of Additional Tier-1 bonds to 10 investors, at a coupon rate of 8.4% per annum on a private placement basis.

      Punjab National Bank: The public sector lender has raised Rs 582 crore via allotment of Additional Tier-1 bonds to 10 investors, at a coupon rate of 8.4% per annum on a private placement basis.
    • December 26, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

      Market at 12 PM

      Benchmark indices extended the gain with Nifty around 18000.

      The Sensex was up 647.79 points or 1.08% at 60493.08, and the Nifty was up 189.20 points or 1.06% at 17996. About 2679 shares have advanced, 596 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged. 

      Benchmark indices extended the gain with Nifty around 18000. The Sensex was up 647.79 points or 1.08% at 60493.08, and the Nifty was up 189.20 points or 1.06% at 17996. About 2679 shares have advanced, 596 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged. 
    • December 26, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

      Tata Motors arm to supply and operate 1,500 electric buses for Delhi Transport Corporation

      Tata Motors subsidiary TML CV Mobility Solutions has received contract from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for operation of 1500 electric buses in New Delhi. 

      TML will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12 years.

      Tata Motors subsidiary TML CV Mobility Solutions has received contract from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for operation of 1500 electric buses in New Delhi. TML will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12 years.
    • December 26, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

      Power Mech Projects has received Service Order / Letters of Award (LOA) worth Rs 1,034.13. Crores

      Power Mech Projects has received Service Order / Letters of Award (LOA) worth Rs 1,034.13. Crores
    • December 26, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

      BSE Oil & Gas index added 1.6 percent led by Gujarat Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Adani Total Gas

      BSE Oil & Gas index added 1.6 percent led by Gujarat Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Adani Total Gas
    • December 26, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

      Goldman Sachs Funds picks 1% stake in Landmark Cars

      Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio has picked nearly 1% stake in Landmark Cars by acquiring 3.92 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 466.55 per share. 

      However, Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd sold 3.82 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 463.82 per share.

      Landmark Cars was quoting at Rs 449, down Rs 11.05, or 2.40 percent on the BSE.

    • December 26, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

      Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

      Gold managed to edge marginally higher for yet another week amid mixed global cues. The surprise tweak from the Bank of Japan to allow government bonds to move in a wider range weakened the dollar and triggered a surge in precious metals. However, news reports of a surge in covid cases and lingering fear of the US Fed continuing with the rate hike regime derailed the momentum and trimmed gains in the final sessions. Eventually, the domestic gold near-month futures at MCX settled at 54,561 levels(+0.5%) and international gold closed at $1804.2(+0.22%).

      We might see muted action next week with the beginning of the holiday season and the lack of any major events. Technically, indications are in the favor of consolidation, with the possibility of a marginal dip first.

      On the domestic front, it may find support around the 53,900 zone while the 55,000+ zone would continue to act as a hurdle. While on the international bourses, we expect the range to be $1780-$1830. Participants should plan their positions accordingly and use a dip toward the lower band of the expected range to buy fresh as the overall trend is still bullish.

    • December 26, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

      F&O Update

      Check out the stocks seeing Long-Buildup and Short-Covering

      Long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increases with the rise in share price
      Short build-up is a bearish sign which is the result a drop in stock price, along with high open interest and volume

      Long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increases with the rise in share price
Short build-up is a bearish sign which is the result a drop in stock price, along with high open interest and volume
    • December 26, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

      Alert | CBI arrests Videocon CEO, Venugopal Dhoot

    • December 26, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

      ASK Property Fund exits Delhi-based investment, books 2.5x profit

      ASK Property Fund, the real estate private equity arm of the ASK Group, sold its investments in Eldeco Centre, a office and retail building in South Delhi.

      The gross sale amount was Rs 120 crore, multiplying its investment 2.54 times and internal rate of return (IRR) stood at 21 percent, the fund house said. 

      “We identified this counter cyclical opportunity post demonetization and decided to capitalise on South Delhi’s robust commercial demand,” said Amit Bhagat, CEO & MD, ASK Property Fund.

