Market LIVE Updates: Nifty reclaims 18,000, Sensex gains 650 points; RIL, HDFC Bank positive contributors

Gold managed to edge marginally higher for yet another week amid mixed global cues. The surprise tweak from the Bank of Japan to allow government bonds to move in a wider range weakened the dollar and triggered a surge in precious metals. However, news reports of a surge in covid cases and lingering fear of the US Fed continuing with the rate hike regime derailed the momentum and trimmed gains in the final sessions. Eventually, the domestic gold near-month futures at MCX settled at 54,561 levels(+0.5%) and international gold closed at $1804.2(+0.22%).
We might see muted action next week with the beginning of the holiday season and the lack of any major events. Technically, indications are in the favor of consolidation, with the possibility of a marginal dip first.
On the domestic front, it may find support around the 53,900 zone while the 55,000+ zone would continue to act as a hurdle. While on the international bourses, we expect the range to be $1780-$1830. Participants should plan their positions accordingly and use a dip toward the lower band of the expected range to buy fresh as the overall trend is still bullish.
December 26, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
F&O Update
Check out the stocks seeing Long-Buildup and Short-Covering
Long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increases with the rise in share price Short build-up is a bearish sign which is the result a drop in stock price, along with high open interest and volume
ADVERTISEMENT
December 26, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
Alert | CBI arrests Videocon CEO, Venugopal Dhoot
December 26, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
ASK Property Fund exits Delhi-based investment, books 2.5x profit
ASK Property Fund, the real estate private equity arm of the ASK Group, sold its investments in Eldeco Centre, a office and retail building in South Delhi.
The gross sale amount was Rs 120 crore, multiplying its investment 2.54 times and internal rate of return (IRR) stood at 21 percent, the fund house said.
“We identified this counter cyclical opportunity post demonetization and decided to capitalise on South Delhi’s robust commercial demand,” said Amit Bhagat, CEO & MD, ASK Property Fund.