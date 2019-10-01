Gold price today: Yellow metal trade higher after previous day's fall amid uncertainty over US-China trade deal

Gold prices in futures trade rebounded on October 1 after falling sharply the previous day amid rising uncertainty over the US-China trade deal.

The yellow metal's December futures traded at Rs 37,351 per 10 gram, up by Rs 28 or 0.08 percent on the MCX at 0908 hours IST.

In the international market, US gold futures traded at $1,473.50 an ounce, up by 0.04 percent over the previous close.

In the previous session, gold prices slipped to a seven-week low and broke the crucial support of $1,492 and made a low of $1,472 at Comex division. At MCX, after breaching a support of Rs 37,800 per 10 gram, the metal crashed and tested a low of Rs 37,280.

Gold and Silver prices crashed in the previous session as the dollar index, the basket of six major currencies, reached a fresh high of the year. Dollar index crossed 99 for the first time this year and triggered the sell button for both precious metals.

Silver prices also slipped to five-week low and tested a low of Rs 43,975 per kg. Silver December futures traded at Rs 44,142 per kg on the MCX, up by Rs 23 or 0.05 percent at 0908 hours IST.