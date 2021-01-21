MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold price today: Yellow metal gains, buy on dips for a target of Rs 50,000

Experts say gold is supported by weakness in the dollar and hopes of a bigger stimulus package as Joe Biden takes charge. They favour buying the dip for a target of Rs 50,000 per 10 gm.

Kshitij Anand
January 21, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST

Gold prices rose in Indian markets on January 21 on positive global spot prices. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading higher by 0.30 percent at Rs 49,685 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 0.70 percent higher at Rs 67,456 a kilogram.

Experts said gold is supported by weakness in the US dollar, hopes of increased US stimulus as Joe Biden takes charge as well as a rise in virus cases. It makes sense to buy the dip for a target of Rs 50,000 per 10 gm, they said.

Gold and silver show extreme volatility on the inauguration of US President Joe Biden but both metals extended gains and settled on a positive note.

Gold February futures contract settled at $1,866.50 per troy ounce and March silver at $25.77 per troy ounce. Both metals settled on a positive note in the domestic markets.

Gold prices hit nearly a two-week high on January 20 on anticipated stimulus plans from the Biden administration and the dollar index slipped for the third day in a row, supporting safe-haven buying in the metals, experts said.

Close

Related stories

“Inflow into gold and silver also came from funds exiting bitcoin as the cryptocurrency space shuddered again at the thought of regulation — something Biden’s Treasury Secretary pick, Janet Yellen, invoked during the Senate hearing held on January 19 to confirm her nomination,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile and continue to get support at lower levels. At MCX, gold has support at 49,300-49,055 and resistance at 49,800-50,000 levels; silver has support at 66,300-65,800 and resistance at 67,500-68,200 levels,” he said.

Jain suggests buying in the gold on dips around 49,200 with the stop loss of 48,800 for the target of 50,000 and in the silver around 66,300 with the stop loss of 65,500 for the target of 68,500.

Trading Strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold and silver prices rose on January 20 on expectations that Biden's administration would increase stimulus measures to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic gold and silver ended higher, tracking overseas prices. The dollar extended losses and lifted sentiment.

Investors now will be focused on whether the $1.9-trillion stimulus package proposal will get any resistance in the Senate and the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Domestic bullion could start flat on January 21, tracking international prices.

Technically, MCX February gold has given a breakout above 49,500 and could see a bullish momentum up to 49,850-50,160 levels. However, below 49,300, it will continue its sideways momentum where support is at 49080-48900 levels.

MCX March silver had a volatile session, where it bounced back from 65,500 and traded above 67,000. Therefore, it can continue its bullish momentum up to 67,600-68,300 levels. Support is at 66,600-65,900 levels.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading marginally higher near $1,869/oz after gaining 1.4 percent the previous day. Gold is supported by weakness in the dollar, increased US stimulus expectations, rising virus cases and growing US-China tensions.

However, weighing on the price is the vaccine progress and weaker investor interest as is evident from ETF flows. Gold's break past $1,860 may lead to extended gains but the momentum may sustain only if there is progress on US stimulus talks.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #gold price today #gold rate today #India MCX Gold #MCX GOLD February contract #silver price today
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:49 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.